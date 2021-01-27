Elliot Page Files For Divorce From Wife Emma Portner A Month After Coming Out As Transgender

Oscar-nominated star Elliot Page, who came out as transgender and non-binary in December 2020, has filed for divorce from wife Emma Portner. Elliot Page, formerly known as Ellen Page, had come out as gay in 2014 and had tied the knot with Emma Portner in 2018.

The actor also released a statement that said that they had separated in the summer of 2020, but wished to remain close friends. The report shared by Hollywood Reporter said, "After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer. We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends."

Elliot Page had come out as trans and non-binary through an Instagram post, and expressed "overwhelming gratitude" for those who have supported him. He started the heart-warming post on Instagram saying, "I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I've been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community."

"Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society," Page had added. Take a look at the post;

Page's wife, Emma, had shown immense support for his decision to come out. Taking to her Instagram account she had shared, "I am so proud of @elliotpage. Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world. I also ask for patience and privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot's existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much."

Talking about work, Elliot had received international acclaim for starring as a pregnant teenager in the 2007 film Juno, then credited as Ellen Page After starring in Inception and the X-Men series, Page is currently playing the role of Vanya Hargreeves in the Netflix series The Umbrella Academy. According to reports, he will continue to play Vanya in the series and the streaming platform is working on updating Page's name in all the titles he has been a part of.

