Gigi Hadid Shares Picture Of West African Model Nanga Awasum, Latter Says 'If I Was Only Facing The Right Way'

West African model Nanga Awasum's life probably would never be the same again, all thanks to supermodel Gigi Hadid. Gigi had recently taken to her social media handle to share a picture of Nanga who was on her way to work while the picture was taken. Even though her back was turned towards Hadid's camera, Nanga was surely more than elated on knowing that she made it to the supermodel's social media feed.

Nanga Awasum took to her social media account to express her delight on the same. She shared a screenshot of her picture on Gigi Hadid's Instagram story. The supermodel had shared a picture of Nanga walking down the street and had captioned it stating, "Shoutout to my NYC inspiration of the day: This Queen." Gigi had further mentioned in the caption that even though she could not get a picture of Awasum's front but called her 'Major.'

Gigi Hadid Asks Paparazzi To Blur Daughter's Face Out In Pics, Says 'Just Want The Best For My Baby'

Nanga shared a picture of her front side wearing the same dress that she had on in Gigi Hadid's Instagram story. The attire included a yellow full-sleeved crop top with blue jeans. She captioned the same stating, "It's the way @GiGiHadid would have changed my entire life if I was only facing the right way." Take a look at the post.

It’s the way @GiGiHadid would have changed my entire life if I was only facing the right way. pic.twitter.com/vzRUG1OP0o — nänga. |IG:@nangs.online (@seIfiedump) July 15, 2021

Gigi Hadid was quick to given an endearing reply to Awasum's tweet. Quoting the tweet, she stated, "You were facing the right way exactly where you were headed. Sunshine! Sending big love Nanga." Take a look at the tweet.

You were facing the right way exactly where you were headed. Sunshine! Sending biiiiig love Nanga ! https://t.co/Eh75E0eL0p — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) July 15, 2021

Gigi Hadid Shows Off Her Baby Bump For The First Time: There's My Belly Y'all

Speaking to E!News, Nanga Awasum said that she was getting late for her shoot so she had hurriedly put the attire on even though she was not very satisfied with it. The model added that had stopped in a store to buy new clothes but she was told by people there that she just got featured in Gigi Hadid's Instagram story. Nanga went on to say that she went blank for some time as she could not process the same. The model spoke about her struggles wherein she revealed that she was turned down by many agencies and some people also called her ugly.