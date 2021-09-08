Lily Collins Shares Pictures Of Her Secret Wedding To Charlie McDowell; Says Never Been Happier

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell spent their Labor Day weekend secretly getting married in Colorado. The actress took to her Instagram account to shared pictures from the intimate wedding. The duo got engaged last year in September 2020.

In the first picture, the two can be seen kissing under a wooden archway. She captioned the post as, "I've never wanted to be someone's someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife. On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other's forever. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell..."

The actress wore a beautiful Ralph Lauren white wedding gown with a lace trail and long sleeves. She also paired it with a hooded cape. Other pictures show Collins and Charlier smiling at each other, and kissing by a waterfall.

She captioned the pictures as, "Never Been Happier" and "What started as a fairytale, is now my forever reality. I'll never be able to properly describe how otherworldly this past weekend was, but magical is a pretty good place to start..."

Take a look:

McDowell also shared the same photo on his Instagram, and added, "I married the most generous, thoughtful, and beautiful person I've ever known. I love you @lilyjcollins."

Back in December, Collins opened up about how their relationship strengthened during the lockdown. She told Page Six, "Quarantine has made and broken up a lot of people, but the time together just solidified what we already knew about each other. Everyone has very much been who they are these last few months, because there aren't any external distractions."

"We're all really getting back to the core of who we are without the layers of society. When you've seen someone at their best and at their worst and you're still right there with them, that's a beautiful thing," she added.

The comments section of the pictures were filled with congratulations from fans and fellow celebrities like Chloë Grace Moretz, Sarah Hyland, Reese Witherspoon and many more.