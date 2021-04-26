Oscars 2021: Netizens Celebrate Chloé Zhao's Historic Win, Marvel Fans Are Excited For The Eternals

Chloé Zhao's history-making Oscars sweep for Nomadland is set to be the talk for the town. Back in 2019, the filmmaker was roped in by Marvel Entertainment to direct the Phase four-film The Eternals. Netizens including Marvel fans were quick to celebrate Chloe's big triumph on social media. Meanwhile, her speech faced censorship in her birth country China and met with a lukewarm response.

Zhao won two Oscar trophies at the 93rd Academy Awards for Nomadland- Best Picture and Best Director. The film also led in the winners' list with another win for Best Actress for Frances McDormand.

In her winning speech, Chloé discussed the importance of seeing the good in people, which led people to praise her even more on social media. The filmmaker said, "This is for anyone who has the faith and the courage to hold on to the goodness in themselves. And to hold on to the goodness in each other. No matter how difficult it is to do that."

One Twitter user wrote, "I really loved Chloé Zhao's speech. I admittedly get consumed by the darkness in other people. A reminder about the goodness is welcome. #Oscars" Another said, "Chloe Zhao is a brilliant Director but wearing sneakers to the #Oscars makes her my hero."

Marvel fans also joined in the fun as one user wrote, "Marvel can [now] add an Academy Award Winning director to their ranks." "Eternals just got a huge boost in visibility," another added.

Take a look at some more reactions,

Truly incredible that Marvel was able to nab Zhao to direct their next movie and then in between filming it and it coming out she won an Oscar. Feige is on a whole different level of film marketing. — The Antibodies Developer (@JonIsAwesomest) April 26, 2021

marvel in the edit room adding “from academy award winner chloé zhao” in the eternals trailer #Oscars pic.twitter.com/xpifEBGQOg — b (@colinfarrall) April 26, 2021

Now I'm REALLY excited to see The Eternals. https://t.co/fpNtBiQlD4 — PEEQuliar (@peequliar) April 26, 2021

She nailed it. The whole thing. Like I said, a class act. Congratulations Chloe Zhao, a most deserving winner. Let's go! — Lulu Wang (@thumbelulu) April 26, 2021

I AM BEYOND ELATED HISTORY KEEPS BEING MADE!! — josie (@PARAS7TE) April 26, 2021

congratulations to Chloé Zhao on her win for Best Director! 💫



noting...first woman of color to win this award and incredibly only the second woman _ever_ to win for Best Director #Oscars — steve jang (@stevejang) April 26, 2021

This intro of the nominees for Best Director where Bong Joon-ho asked each to submit a 20-sec answer to the question “What does it mean to be a director?” Followed by Chloé Zhao’s win for Nomadland, capped off w/her beautiful speech—*that’s* what the #Oscars should be. Beautiful. — Dean Wallace 🗳🗽 (@deanofdublin) April 26, 2021

Meanwhile, in China, Zhao's history-making success has not been celebrated just yet. State media in China is yet to open up about her win. After a film magazine Watch Movies with over 14 million followers talked about Zhao's win, it was censored within hours. The page reportedly reads, "according to relevant laws and regulations and policies, the page is not found."