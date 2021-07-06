Stephen Dorff Disappointed By Marvel's Black Widow, Says Hollywood Has Become A Big Game Show

Stephen Dorff, the True Detective actor recently got candid about Hollywood and blasted the 2021 Oscar Awards broadcast. The actor also trashed Marvel Studios' recent release Black Widow, and said that he feels embarrassed for Scarlett Johansson.

Taking a few shots at the big names in Hollywood, Stephen Dorff said that the business has become like a big game show for everyone. A Deadline report quoted him saying, "This year's Oscars were the most embarrassing thing I've ever seen. You have actors that don't have a clue what they're doing. You have filmmakers that don't have a clue what they're doing. We're all in these little boxes on these streamers. TV, film - it's all one big clusterf*ck of content now."

In the past few months, several celebs have expressed their disappointment with the Oscars 2021 broadcast. While many records were made and breakthroughs were recorded at the ceremony, viewers too had felt let down by the ending of the awards night.

Coming back to Droff, during the interview he also talking about his own career choices and said, "I still hunt out the good sh*t because I don't want to be in Black Widow. It looks like garbage to me. It looks like a bad video game. I'm embarrassed for those people."

Droff added that he is embarrassed for Scarlett. He explained that even if actors do get paid more he'd rather work in meaning full cinema.

"I'm sure she got paid five, seven million bucks, but I'm embarrassed for her. I don't want to be in those movies. I really don't. I'll find that kid a director that's gonna be the next Kubrick and I'll act for him instead." Dorff went on to say that he does not regret his career choices, including choosing John Waters' 2000 comedy Cecil B. Demented over "some sh*tty movie" that his agents had recommended at the time.

Meanwhile, Black Widow has been praised by critics for Scarlett's performance and Marvel for doing justice to Black Widow's character. The film which has been awaited since Iron Man 2, is releasing on July 9, 2021. The story follows Natasha Romanoff who has appeared in seven other MCU films.