Oscar Winner Another Round To Get An English Remake Starring Leonardo DiCaprio

The Oscar-winning film Another Round reportedly will be remade in the English language. The Danish film starring Mads Mikkelsen, won the Best International Feature Film Oscar on Sunday (April 25).

According to reports, the rights to the Danish film have been acquired by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson's Appian Way, Endeavor Content, and Brad Weston's Makeready. While the original is directed by Thomas Vinterberg, it is unclear if he will be returning to direct the English remake.

A Deadline report revealed Vinterberg had expressed his interest in the idea of DiCaprio taking on the role of schoolteacher Martin played by Mads Mikkelsen. The conversation then paved the way for the deal. However, Leonardo DiCaprio is yet to confirm his role in the film.

The film follows four middle-aged friends who have lost interest in their teaching job. One day, they decide to experiment with drinking during the day to see how it affects their social and professional lives. Mikkelsen played a history teacher in the movie.

The film has also been in the news for the director's heartbreaking Oscar-winning speech. On Sunday, Vinterberg dedicated the film to his 19-year-old daughter Ida, who died in a car accident just days into the filming.

He said, "We wanted to make a film that celebrates life. Four days into shooting the impossible happens: an accident on a highway took my daughter away. We miss her and I love her". He also revealed that Ida was excited about the film when she had read the script

"Ida, this is a miracle that just happened, and you're a part of this miracle. Maybe you've been pulling some strings somewhere. This one's for you," he concluded.

Apart from the recent Oscar win, Another Round has been received critical acclaim internationally after its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2020. The film has also received several honours throughout the award season including BAFTA for the Best film not in the English Language.

Another Round also stars Thomas Bo Larsen, Lars Ranthe, Magnus Millang, Maria Bonnevie and Susse Wold.