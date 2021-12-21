Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon & Kristin Davis Stand With The Women Accusing Chris Noth Of Sexual Assault

Sex And The City actor Chris Noth recently has been accused by three women of sexual misconduct between the years 2004 to 2015. Chris has denied the allegation, however, his Sex And The City co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis have come forward and issued a statement in support of the women.

Taking to her Instagram story, Sarah shared a statement on Tuesday, on behalf of Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis and praised the women for coming forward. It read, "We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it."

According to Hollywood Reporter, the women revealed that Sex And The City reboot brought up their painful memories and prompted them to share their stories publicly. The report added that one of the women accused Chris Noth of sexually assaulting her in his West Hollywood apartment in 2004, when she was 22. The other woman alleged that the actor raped her at his New York apartment in 2015.

Meanwhile, Chris Noth has denied allegations calling them "categorically false." In a statement, he said, "The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago - no always means no - that is a line I did not cross. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women" reported AFP.

Soon after another woman told The Daily Beast that he assaulted her while working at a New York City restaurant in 2010. Post several allegations the actor has been dropped from CBS drama The Equalizer. His character in Sex And The City miniseries for HBOMax was also killed off in the first episode. Reportedly his name has also been cut off from the list of clients by talent agency A3 Artists Agency.

Chris Noth has two children with Tara Wilson. The two tied the knot in 2012.

For women in distress help available at, Central Social Welfare Board -Police Helpline: 1091/ 1291, (011) 23317004; Shakti Shalini- women's shelter: (011) 24373736/ 24373737; All India Women's Conference: 10921/ (011) 23389680; Joint Women's Programme: (011) 24619821; Sakshi- violence intervention center: (0124) 2562336/ 5018873; Nirmal Niketan (011) 27859158; JAGORI (011) 26692700; Nari Raksha Samiti: (011) 23973949; RAHI Recovering and Healing from Incest. A support centre for women survivors of child sexual abuse: (011) 26238466/ 26224042, 26227647.