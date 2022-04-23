After Oscars 2022 Tony Awards Tell Guests It Has A No Violence Policy, Delays Nominations Announcement

Oscars 2022's biggest incident has had a major impact on all of the entertainment industry. After Will Smith assaulted Chris Rock on the Academy Awards stage, other event organizers have come forward with no violence policies including Tony Awards set to take place in June.

The Tony Award organisers on Friday (April 22) released a letter informing attendees that they have a "strict no violence policy". The letter added that any "perpetrator" will be immediately removed from the ceremony if any incident takes place. The letter also mentioned several other rules including a dress code and COVID-19 policies, which require attendees to be fully vaccinated.

The letter came after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage for a joke referencing Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Chris suggested Pinkett's bald look felt like she was preparing for a sequel to G.I. Jane. The joke did not go down well with Will and his wife Jada who suffered from hair loss due to alopecia. Smith also swore at Chris after returning to his seat and screamed at Chris to keep his wife's name out of his "f***** mouth."

Tony Awards also delayed its nominations announcement by a week from May 2 to May 9 citing changes among Broadway releases. The eligibility cutoff date for the 2021-2022 season was delayed to May 4.

Charlotte St. Martin, president of The Broadway League, and Heather Hitchens, president and CEO of the American Theatre Wing, said in a statement, "Due to the challenges that Broadway has faced in recent weeks, and in an effort to allow nominators to see Tony eligible shows, we have decided to extend the deadline for eligibility requirements." Notably, with rising cases, several Broadway shows have had to be cancelled.

However, the nomination delay has not impacted the ceremony date. The 75th annual Tony Awards broadcast is scheduled for Sunday, June 12, from Radio City Music Hall. The ceremony will air live on CBS and Paramount+ starting at 8 p.m. ET.