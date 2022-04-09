Will Smith Warns Jada Pinkett Smith To Not Use Him In A Resurfaced Video, See Post

Will Smith is seen warning Jada Pinkett Smith to 'not use him' for clout, in a resurfaced video that is now going viral on social media. The 49-seconds-long video was recorded by Jada Pinkett Smith for her Instagram live in 2019. The video popped up on social media once again in the wake of Will Smith's assault on comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022 stage.

The 49-seconds-long clip has raised speculations over the relationship between Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. The netizens suggest that the Oscar award-winner looks anxious and uncomfortable as he speaks with his wife, in the video.

Jada Pinkett Smith, who recorded to promote her show Red Table Talk is seen telling: "You know Esther Perel (therapist) is coming to the table - she is gonna be at the Red Table." She then flashed the camera on her husband Will Smith and asked: "Would you say she has been instrumental in redefining our relationship?"

Will Smith, who looked visibly irritated with Jada Pinkett's question, replied: "I would say don't just start filming me without asking me." However, Jada brushed off Will's request and is seen telling the viewers that she is "still dealing with this foolishness." She then continued with her question and asked Will Smith: "Would you say that she (Perel) helped us heal the hurts that we caused between one another?"

But, the Bad Boys actor snapped back saying: "My social media presence is my bread and butter. So you can't just use me for social media. Don't just start rolling; I'm standing in my house. Don't start rolling."

Watch the video here: