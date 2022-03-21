CODA Wins Top Prize At Producers Guild Awards, Gains Momentum For Oscar Best Picture

Oscar
best
picture
nominee,
CODA
won
the
top
prize
at
the
Producers
Guild
Awards
on
Saturday
(March
19).
The
film
that
has
received
love
across
the
awards
season
is
expected
to
have
a
big
night
at
next
week's
Oscars
on
March
27,
2022.
Fabrice
Gianfermi
accepted
the
award
with
his
co-producers
Philippe
Rousselet
and
Patrick
Wachsberger
at
the
33rd
PGA
Awards.
During
his
acceptance
speech,
he
said,
"This
movie
has
been
an
amazing
ride,
it
was
such
a
special
one
to
make,
there
was
so
much
love
and
so
much
heart
put
into
it."
The
PGA
Awards,
took
place
at
the
Fairmont
Century
Plaza
in
Los
Angeles
honouring
producers
of
film
and
television.
The
acceptance
speech
was
translated
by
An
American
Sign
Language
translator,
who
stood
at
the
center
of
the
stage,
for
the
three
actors
from
the
film
who
are
deaf:
Troy
Kotsur,
Marlee
Matlin
and
Daniel
Durant.
Notably,
Troy
Kotsur
became
the
first
deaf
actor
to
receive
an
Oscar
nomination
this
year.
Troy
has
been
nominated
for
his
performance
in
CODA
for
the
supporting
role
category.
For
the
unversed,
the
film
CODA,
an
acronym
for
"children
of
deaf
adults",
follows
the
story
of
three
adult
family
members
who
are
deaf
and
a
fourth
who
is
not
and
seeks
a
singing
career.
The
film
is
also
nominated
for
best-adapted
screenplay
for
writer-director
Sian
Heder.