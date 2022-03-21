CODA Wins Top Prize At Producers Guild Awards, Gains Momentum For Oscar Best Picture

Oscar best picture nominee, CODA won the top prize at the Producers Guild Awards on Saturday (March 19). The film that has received love across the awards season is expected to have a big night at next week's Oscars on March 27, 2022.

Fabrice Gianfermi accepted the award with his co-producers Philippe Rousselet and Patrick Wachsberger at the 33rd PGA Awards. During his acceptance speech, he said, "This movie has been an amazing ride, it was such a special one to make, there was so much love and so much heart put into it."

The PGA Awards, took place at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles honouring producers of film and television.

The acceptance speech was translated by An American Sign Language translator, who stood at the center of the stage, for the three actors from the film who are deaf: Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin and Daniel Durant. Notably, Troy Kotsur became the first deaf actor to receive an Oscar nomination this year. Troy has been nominated for his performance in CODA for the supporting role category.

For the unversed, the film CODA, an acronym for "children of deaf adults", follows the story of three adult family members who are deaf and a fourth who is not and seeks a singing career. The film is also nominated for best-adapted screenplay for writer-director Sian Heder.

Back in February 2022, CODA also won for best ensemble at Screen Actors Guild Awards.