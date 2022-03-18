Most Oscar Winning Actors And Actresses List: From Katharine Hepburn, Meryl Streep To Tom Hanks & Others

Oscar Awards is one of the biggest awards across the globe celebrating not only Hollywood releases, but also international cinema. In recent years films like Parasite, Nomadland broke records with multiple wins in a year and also across the awards season. This year, at the 94th Academy Awards, there are few notable records nine first time nominees as well as the first deaf actor to be nominated in the acting category.

While there are several stars who have been nominated for the first time, over the years there have been a few stars who have also won the Academy Award more than once. Actress Katharine Hepburn is the only actress and actor to have won four Oscar awards. Meanwhile, Meryl Streep who has the most number of nominations (21), has three Academy Awards in Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress categories in her kitty.

On the occasion of the 94th Academy Awards only days away, here is a list of all the actors and actresses who have won multiple Oscar awards.

Name Awards For Performance In Total Awards Total Nominations Katharine Hepburn Guess Who's Coming to Dinner (1967)

The Lion in Winter (1968)

On Golden Pond (1981)

Morning Glory (1933) 4 12 Meryl Streep Sophie's Choice (1982)

The Iron Lady (2011)

Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) 3 21 Jack Nicholson One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975)

As Good as It Gets (1997)

Terms of Endearment (1983) 3 12 Ingrid Bergman Gaslight (1944)

Anastasia (1956)

Murder on the Orient Express (1974) 3 7 Daniel Day-Lewis My Left Foot (1989)

There Will Be Blood (2007)

Lincoln (2012) 3 6 Frances McDormand Fargo (1996)

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017)

Nomadland (2020) 3 6 Walter Brennan Come and Get It (1936)

Kentucky (1938)

The Westerner (1940) 3 4 Bette Davis Dangerous (1935)

Jezebel (1938) 2 10 Spencer Tracy Captains Courageous (1937)

Boys Town (1938) 2 9 Marlon Brando On the Waterfront (1954)

The Godfather (1972) 2 8 Jack Lemmon Save the Tiger (1973)

Mister Roberts (1955) 2 8 Denzel Washington Training Day (2001)

Glory (1989) 2 9 Cate Blanchett Blue Jasmine (2013)

The Aviator (2004) 2 7 Robert De Niro Raging Bull (1980)

The Godfather Part II (1974) 2 7 Jane Fonda Klute (1971)

Coming Home (1978) 2 7 Dustin Hoffman Kramer vs. Kramer (1979)

Rain Man (1988) 2 7 Michael Caine Hannah and Her Sisters (1986)

The Cider House Rules (1999) 2 6 Tom Hanks Philadelphia (1993)

Forrest Gump (1994) 2 6 Anthony Hopkins The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

The Father (2020) 2 6 Jessica Lange Blue Sky (1994)

Tootsie (1982) 2 6 Maggie Smith The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie (1969)

California Suite (1978) 2 6 Gary Cooper Sergeant York (1941)

High Noon (1952) 2 5 Olivia de Havilland To Each His Own (1946)

The Heiress (1949) 2 5 Gene Hackman The French Connection (1971)

Unforgiven (1992) 2 5 Fredric March Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1931)

The Best Years of Our Lives (1946) 2 5 Sean Penn Mystic River (2003)

Milk (2008) 2 5 Elizabeth Taylor Butterfield 8 (1960)

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966) 2 5 Jodie Foster The Accused (1988)

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 2 4 Glenda Jackson Women in Love (1970)

A Touch of Class (1973) 2 4 Anthony Quinn Viva Zapata! (1952)

Lust for Life (1956) 2 4 Shelley Winters The Diary of Anne Frank (1959)

A Patch of Blue (1965) 2 4 Renée Zellweger Judy (2019)

Cold Mountain (2003) 2 4 Melvyn Douglas Hud (1963)

Being There (1979) 2 3 Sally Field Norma Rae (1979)

Places in the Heart (1984) 2 3 Jason Robards All the President's Men (1976)

Julia (1977) 2 3 Peter Ustinov Spartacus (1960)

Topkapi (1964) 2 3 Dianne Wiest Hannah and Her Sisters (1986)

Bullets over Broadway (1994) 2 3 Mahershala Ali Moonlight (2016)

Green Book (2018) 2 2 Helen Hayes The Sin of Madelon Claudet (1931)

Airport (1970) 2 2 Vivien Leigh Gone with the Wind (1939)

A Streetcar Named Desire (1951) 2 2 Luise Rainer The Great Ziegfeld (1936)

The Good Earth (1937) 2 2 Kevin Spacey Boys Don't Cry (1999)

Million Dollar Baby (2004) 2 2

The 94th Academy Awards is all set to take place on March 27, 2022 at Dolby Theatre.