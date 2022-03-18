Most Oscar Winning Actors And Actresses List: From Katharine Hepburn, Meryl Streep To Tom Hanks & Others
Oscar Awards is one of the biggest awards across the globe celebrating not only Hollywood releases, but also international cinema. In recent years films like Parasite, Nomadland broke records with multiple wins in a year and also across the awards season. This year, at the 94th Academy Awards, there are few notable records nine first time nominees as well as the first deaf actor to be nominated in the acting category.
While there are several stars who have been nominated for the first time, over the years there have been a few stars who have also won the Academy Award more than once. Actress Katharine Hepburn is the only actress and actor to have won four Oscar awards. Meanwhile, Meryl Streep who has the most number of nominations (21), has three Academy Awards in Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress categories in her kitty.
On the occasion of the 94th Academy Awards only days away, here is a list of all the actors and actresses who have won multiple Oscar awards.
|Name
|Awards For Performance In
|Total Awards
|Total Nominations
|Katharine Hepburn
|
Guess
Who's
Coming
to
Dinner
(1967)
|4
|12
|Meryl Streep
|
Sophie's
Choice
(1982)
The Iron Lady (2011)
Kramer vs. Kramer (1979)
|3
|21
|Jack Nicholson
|
One
Flew
Over
the
Cuckoo's
Nest
(1975)
As Good as It Gets (1997)
Terms of Endearment (1983)
|3
|12
|Ingrid Bergman
|
Gaslight
(1944)
Anastasia (1956)
Murder on the Orient Express (1974)
|3
|7
|Daniel Day-Lewis
|
My
Left
Foot
(1989)
There Will Be Blood (2007)
Lincoln (2012)
|3
|6
|Frances McDormand
|
Fargo
(1996)
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017)
Nomadland (2020)
|3
|6
|Walter Brennan
|
Come
and
Get
It
(1936)
Kentucky (1938)
The Westerner (1940)
|3
|4
|Bette Davis
|
Dangerous
(1935)
Jezebel (1938)
|2
|10
|Spencer Tracy
|
Captains
Courageous
(1937)
Boys Town (1938)
|2
|9
|Marlon Brando
|
On
the
Waterfront
(1954)
The Godfather (1972)
|2
|8
|Jack Lemmon
|
Save
the
Tiger
(1973)
Mister Roberts (1955)
|2
|8
|Denzel Washington
|
Training
Day
(2001)
Glory (1989)
|2
|9
|Cate Blanchett
|
Blue
Jasmine
(2013)
The Aviator (2004)
|2
|7
|Robert De Niro
|
Raging
Bull
(1980)
The Godfather Part II (1974)
|2
|7
|Jane Fonda
|
Klute
(1971)
Coming Home (1978)
|2
|7
|Dustin Hoffman
|
Kramer
vs.
Kramer
(1979)
Rain Man (1988)
|2
|7
|Michael Caine
|
Hannah
and
Her
Sisters
(1986)
The Cider House Rules (1999)
|2
|6
|Tom Hanks
|
Philadelphia
(1993)
Forrest Gump (1994)
|2
|6
|Anthony Hopkins
|
The
Silence
of
the
Lambs
(1991)
The Father (2020)
|2
|6
|Jessica Lange
|
Blue
Sky
(1994)
Tootsie (1982)
|2
|6
|Maggie Smith
|
The
Prime
of
Miss
Jean
Brodie
(1969)
California Suite (1978)
|2
|6
|Gary Cooper
|
Sergeant
York
(1941)
High Noon (1952)
|2
|5
|Olivia de Havilland
|
To
Each
His
Own
(1946)
The Heiress (1949)
|2
|5
|Gene Hackman
|
The
French
Connection
(1971)
Unforgiven (1992)
|2
|5
|Fredric March
|
Dr.
Jekyll
and
Mr.
Hyde
(1931)
The Best Years of Our Lives (1946)
|2
|5
|Sean Penn
|
Mystic
River
(2003)
Milk (2008)
|2
|5
|Elizabeth Taylor
|
Butterfield
8
(1960)
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966)
|2
|5
|Jodie Foster
|
The
Accused
(1988)
The Silence of the Lambs (1991)
|2
|4
|Glenda Jackson
|
Women
in
Love
(1970)
A Touch of Class (1973)
|2
|4
|Anthony Quinn
|
Viva
Zapata!
(1952)
Lust for Life (1956)
|2
|4
|Shelley Winters
|
The
Diary
of
Anne
Frank
(1959)
A Patch of Blue (1965)
|2
|4
|Renée Zellweger
|
Judy
(2019)
Cold Mountain (2003)
|2
|4
|Melvyn Douglas
|
Hud
(1963)
Being There (1979)
|2
|3
|Sally Field
|
Norma
Rae
(1979)
Places in the Heart (1984)
|2
|3
|Jason Robards
|
All
the
President's
Men
(1976)
Julia (1977)
|2
|3
|Peter Ustinov
|
Spartacus
(1960)
Topkapi (1964)
|2
|3
|Dianne Wiest
|
Hannah
and
Her
Sisters
(1986)
Bullets over Broadway (1994)
|2
|3
|Mahershala Ali
|
Moonlight
(2016)
Green Book (2018)
|2
|2
|Helen Hayes
|
The
Sin
of
Madelon
Claudet
(1931)
Airport (1970)
|2
|2
|Vivien Leigh
|
Gone
with
the
Wind
(1939)
A Streetcar Named Desire (1951)
|2
|2
|Luise Rainer
|
The
Great
Ziegfeld
(1936)
The Good Earth (1937)
|2
|2
|Kevin Spacey
|
Boys
Don't
Cry
(1999)
Million Dollar Baby (2004)
|2
|2
The 94th Academy Awards is all set to take place on March 27, 2022 at Dolby Theatre.