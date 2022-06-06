Johnny Depp Announces Surprise Album With Jeff Beck, Two Days After Case Win

Just two days after winning a defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, Pirates of The Caribbean star Johnny Depp has announced an upcoming album with guitarist Jeff Beck. The actor in the last week has been performing with Jeff in the UK.

The announcement was made by Jeff about their joint project with Johnny by his side. Deadline reported that the two will release an album together in the following month. Jeff during his concert at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall, said, "I met this guy (Johnny) five years ago and we've never stopped laughing since. We actually made an album. I don't know how it happened. It will be out in July."

This is not the first time Johnny and Jeff have worked together. They also worked on John Lenon's Isolation, a cover song. Earlier this week, the duo was also spotted at a pub in Newcastle after Johnny on the day verdict was being announced for Jhony's defamation case. Musician Sam Fender was also seen in the pictures from the outing.

Johnny and Amber met on the set of The Rum Diary in 2009, dated for a couple of years and tied the knot in 2015. However, their divorce was finalised in 2017 with a restraining order filed by Amber against Depp. She alleged that Johnny had physically abused her during their relationship, and said it was usually while under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Depp has continued to deny the allegations.

Johnny had sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for $50 million over the op-ed she wrote in Washington Post claiming to be a domestic abuse survivor. The case that went on for over six weeks ended with a verdict in Depp's favour. The jury awarded Johnny $15 million in damages.

Meanwhile, Amber also won part of her libel case against Johnny his former lawyer describing her claims of domestic abuse as a hoax. The jury also awarded Amber Heard $2 million in damages.