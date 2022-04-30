Met Gala 2022's Theme 'Gilded Glamour And White-Tie' Explained

Met Gala 2022 is all set to take place in a few days and the star-studded night will see some of the biggest stars coming together with extravagant show of style and fashion. This year's theme 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion,' serving as a part two to last year's 'A Lexicon of Fashion' has been listed as White-Tie event with an emphasis on Gilded Glamour, reported People magazine.

Met Gala 2022: Everything You Need To Know About Its Theme, Guests, Hosts And More

According to the report, the fine print on Anna Wintour's coveted invitation for the night of fashion revealed that this year's theme will celebrate the "inclusivity" of American fashion. The head curator of the Museum of Modern Art's Costume Institute, Andrew Bolton, told Vogue that the 13-room exhibition will "really reflect the evolution of American style, but they also explore the work of individual tailors, dress-makers, and designers."

Notably, the most photographed night of the year, is a fundraising event that earned more than a whopping $16.4 million in 2021 for the Met's Costume Institute. The exhibition this year will channel the time period between 1870 to 1890. Andrew added, it "will ask its attendees to embody the grandeur - and perhaps the dichotomy - of Gilded Age New York."

Keeping up with the time period, the White-Tie affair has been deemed as the "dress code required at only the most formal - and historic - of occasions." According to GQ, the dress code is typically used for events of extreme importance with guests of elite caliber, like royals. It comprises of White-Tie for men with stiff shirts and unbuttoned jackets.

Petition To Drop Amber Heard From Aquaman 2 Receives 2 Million Signatures Amid Trial With Johnny Depp

As for woman, White-Tie's origins are reportedly rooted in Victorian era-England, and continued at the start of the Gilded Age in America in the 1870s. The theme covers time period from 1870 to 1890 and hence designs will be expected to have glamed up versions of grand ballgowns, opulent jewels, white elbow length gloves, etc. According to People, the outfits may include "textiles like satin, silk, velvet, and fringe, all adorned with over-the-top textures like lace, bows, frills, and ruffles."

This is not the first time Met Gala has adhered to a White-Tie theme. Back in 2014, the dress code was White-Tie with the theme "Charles James: Beyond Fashion". Met Gala that year celebrated the work of inventive American designer Charles James, known for his elaborate, structural ball gowns.