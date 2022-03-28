Oscars 2022: The Academy Shows Support For Ukraine, Celebs Express Solidarity With Flags & Blue Ribbons

Oscars 2022 Red Carpet saw some of the most stunning looks of 2022 from stars like Lady Gaga, Jessica Chastain, Nicole Kidman, Jason Momoa, Zendaya and others. However, most celebs also took time to show their solidarity with Ukraine through the use of ribbons and pin of their outfit.

Benedict Cumberbatch, who walked the red carpet with his wife, was seen wearing a pin of Ukrainian flag on his black suit. Youn Yuh-jung, last year's Best Supporting Actress for 'Minari', also sported a blue ribbon as a mark of support for Ukraine refugees. Nicholas Britell, nominated for his Don't Look Up score, wore a blue ribbon on one lapel, along with Nicole Kidman and Jessica Chastain.

Meanwhile, Jamie Lee Curtis spoke about the importance of a blue ribbon during a Red Carpet interaction. He said, "The ribbon is about the refugee crisis. It's an incredibly important moment given what's happening in Ukraine, the displacement of human beings in the world. The exodus of human beings is a crucial story for our time right now."

The Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola wore a pin with the Ukrainian flag and Jason Momoa donned a handkerchief in the colours of the Ukrainian flag - blue and yellow - in his suit pocket. Producer-director-actor Tyler Perry marked his presence on the red carpet by wearing a Ukrainian flag ribbon.

Oscars 2022 producers had revealed that the ceremony will be acknowledging the ongoing but will maintain an apolitical stance about the Russia-Ukraine war. However, many actors talked about the humanitarian crisis and there was also a moment of silence after the emotional performance by Reba McEntire of the Best Original Song nominee 'Somehow You Do' from Four Good Days.

The Dolby Theatre also featured slides with a message of support and officially acknowledged the War in a statement by actor Mila Kunis, who was born in Ukraine.

"Recent global events have left many of us feeling gutted, yet when you witness the strength and dignity of those facing such devastation, it's impossible to not be moved by their resilience. One cannot help but be in awe of those who find strength to keep fighting through unimaginable darkness," She said.

The 94th Academy Awards took place on March 28, 2022 (IST) at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.