EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW! Vaani Kapoor: I Hope Someday I Get To Work With Allu Arjun And Dhanush

'It Takes A Lot Of Courage Even For Normal People To Come Up And Own Something From Their Past'

Q. To begin with, my favourite scene from Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is the one where your character Maanvi and Ayushmann Khurrana's character Manu have a confrontation in the cafe. He tries to guilt-trip you but you give it back to him. The scene makes a powerful impact right from how it was conceptualized to its execution. What thoughts were there in your head when you performed that sequence?

A. I think the thought was just to stick to her head space; she's someone who has gone through some much in life. It takes a lot of courage even for normal people to come up and own something from their past and be in a dilemma where the people whom they love and care for, be accepting of them. Everyone has a different point of view and they perceive things differently. So, the whole dilemma where someone like her who has her insecurities, to just put it there and to be all that vulnerable out there, could be so scary. But at the same thing; she has her own hold, strength, dignity, pride and self respect and I had to balance that out. I think it was just to get that head space right and as individuals and human beings, how one would behave and react. It was just about getting that head space right and then luckily, everything started flowing.

Q. Director Abhishek Kapoor revealed that Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui was actually inspired by the gender transition of two twin sisters Saher and Reyza. Did you meet them or did they give you any feedback after watching the film?

A. I met them for the first time at the screening of the film. I think they had already watched the film but I had never met them. On the day of the screening, they were sitting in the same row where I was seated. They were constantly going out and coming in because I believe they had already seen the film and were talking to other people who had accompanied them. There was so much chatter happening. I was sitting with some friends of mine and they were like, 'Why ain't these girls enjoying the film'. Once the movie got over, the twins came up to me and spoke with me. Then, I met their mother.

It was so heartwarming to know the kind of reaction and love they had, the kind of proud feeling they had when they watched Maanvi and resonated with her. For me, all that was so nice and overwhelming. They apologized for their constant chatter and told me that they were very excited and overjoyed. Their reaction made everything for me. The appreciation came from the truest, honest place in their hearts. For me, that was such a huge validation. They are such beautiful and lovely girls. That was my first interaction with them which made me feel that Maanvi would be loved.

Q. I remember you saying that you are not the one to make a career based on what other people want you to do. Instead, you want to feel satisfied as an actor. Do you feel that you have finally got that sense of validation with a film like Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui?

A. I am very happy and overwhelmed with the response and the love this film has received because I had put everything that I possibly could have from the bottom of my heart, soul and everything. For me, it was so important for it to go right because I was representing a different community. But having said that, I am very happy and just hope that all the other films that I become a part of in the future also gets that much love. So, I think that's no comfort space. There's no complacency that I can feel. There will be a different challenge, project or a character. I just hope that I keep justifying my work and people love and accept it equally.

'I Would Love To Take Up A Role Like Jodie Corner's Oksana Astankova From Killing Eve'

Q. You recently mentioned that you want your filmography to be as diverse as possible and want filmmakers to approach you with challenging roles. So, what kind of space are you planning to explore from hereon?

A. I want to do all sorts of films. I want to do action films. I don't think many female action films have been made. That genre hasn't been explored much by female actors so far when it comes to Hindi cinema. I want to do comedy and a true soulful, all heart kind of a love story. I have grown up watching these kind of films. I love watching films like The Bridges Of Madison County or the Yash Chopra's brand of romance. I would love to do a thriller or a suspense. As long as the content and the story is exciting and my part is great or good, I am just happy to be associated. I don't want to condition myself that I would stick to a particular genre.

Q. What about dabbling with a grey role or playing an antagonist?

A. Yes, of course. You know, there's this show called Killing Eve which has Jodie Comer playing a cool assassin. I would love to do something like that.

'It's Amazing To Have Female Co-Stars Who Are Incredibly Beautiful And Talented'

Q. Right now, Hindi cinema is seeing an interesting shift where women are once again taking the centre stage. In fact, you have some major top leading ladies coming together for a film. Be it Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra teaming up for Jee Le Zaraa or Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor doing a Veere Di Wedding. As someone who is looking forward to spread her wings in the upcoming years, how do see this shift?

A. I want to be a part of these kind of films. It's so amazing to have female co-actors who are incredibly beautiful and so talented. There is so much more for them to give which has not been tapped in an ensemble cast film. You know, I love this movie called The Holiday which stars Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet and has parallel stories going simultaneously. It's so exciting to watch that. I would love to do films like these.

'I Don't Know What Parameter Is There For Me To Compare Myself To Others'

Q. You have always been clear about choosing quality over quantity when it comes to films and that reflects in the kind of work you have taken up so far. Did you ever had that moment of self doubt where you looked at your contemporaries and said, 'Oh, I should take up this film' or felt that need to stay relevant?

A. The kind of projects that were probably offered to them didn't come to me and the films that came to me maybe didn't go to them. So, we can't compare our journeys because we all charted different courses for ourselves in the industry. So, I don't know what parameter is there for me to compare myself to others because their opportunities would be very different from mine and so will be the things that came to me. Everybody is getting different offers. So, how do you judge that? If there are films that I wanted to have been a part of, which I said no to and then, it went to somebody else and they made an impact with it, I would maybe resent that 'Oh, why did I let it go.' But from whatever that came to me, I made the most of that. I made the most of the opportunities that knocked at my door and I am very happy with that.

'I Have So Much Respect For Artists Like Allu Arjun And Dhanush Who Are Great In Their Jobs'

Q. Vaani, so far, you have just done one south film (Aaha Kalyanam). In one of your latest interviews while speaking about your south career, you shared that nothing out of the box came your way. In the last couple of years, pan India has become the new craze. You have south actors coming to Bollywood and our stars taking up work there. Now, if you get an opportunity to take up a film in the south industry, would you be all game for it?

A. Of course, it's all about the film, the director and the content of the film. I would love to do south films. In fact, I recently watched a film of Allu Arjun (Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo). It was so amazing and I loved his performance. He is a fabulous dancer. His dancing is phenomenal. I loved Dhanush in Atrangi Re. I have so much respect for artists who are great in their jobs. I just hope that someday I can get to work with them.

'There's A Lot Of Honesty And Sincerity In Ranbir Kapoor's Performance'

Q. Your upcoming film Shamshera is already the talk of the town. The makers have pulled off a casting coup with you, Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Speaking about Ranbir, he exudes certain energy and has his own process as an actor. While working with him, was there anything about him which took you by surprise?

A. There's a lot of sincerity and honesty in his performance. He is very true to his parts. You can see his dedication and yet, he makes it look so effortless. When I watched his films, I have connected to him on a deeper level as an audience. I love watching him as an actor. Sometimes you are consciously not trying to observe things; it's all subliminal that you just pick up their habits, discipline or the methods that they use. It's amazing how you are just talking casually and it's a take. Right before action, he is in a different zone and he can switch to a completely different zone altogether. I think that's some art which I still need to work upon. (laughs).

Q. The film also features Sanjay Dutt in a pivotal role. We have all grown up watching him and his fabulous performances. Were you star-struck when you worked with him?

A. He is such a sweet human being. He is so kind. He used to feed us so much food. He is a lovely human being and an amazing actor. I have loved watching his films. He is so friendly and humble. I have so much more respect for him after meeting him in person. It makes your experience all the more special.