 »   »   » Happy Birthday DHRUVA SARJA! Take A Look At The First Look Poster Of Pogaru!

Firstly, here's wishing Dhruva Sarja a very happy birthday! Known all over as the Action Prince, Dhruva Sarja is celebrating his 29th birthday today, October 6. His latest release, Bharjari is a phenomenal success and the actor is riding high on his hat-trick score!
Meanwhile, the actor has celebrated his special day with his fans and family. Fans thronged the place to meet their hero and wish him as he cut cake with them and spent some time.
Dhruva Sarja, a happy man at the occasion, thanked the entire state and his fans for their wishes and having made his day a memorable one. On the other hand, the film team of Pogaru have released the first look of the film and wished Dhruva Sarja.
We have a few pictures of Dhruva Sarja's birthday celebrations, along with the first look of his new film, Pogaru. Check it out..
Dhruva Sarja Turns 29
Dhruva Sarja tuned 29 today, October 6, and celebrated his day with fans and family.
Fans Cut The Cake And Celebrate
Fans, who flocked the star's house in K. R. Road, Bengaluru, cut various cakes, distributed sweets and took part in celebrating their star's special day.
Pogaru First Look
The first look picture of Dhruva Sarja's upcoming film, Pogaru has been released by the film team. With that, the team conveyed their wishes.
Fans Click Selfies With Dhruva
Fans of Dhruva Sarja who had gathered at his residence to wish the star, clicked selfies with Dhruva and celebrated his birthday.