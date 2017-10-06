 »   »   » Happy Birthday DHRUVA SARJA! Take A Look At The First Look Poster Of Pogaru!

Firstly, here's wishing Dhruva Sarja a very happy birthday! Known all over as the Action Prince, Dhruva Sarja is celebrating his 29th birthday today, October 6. His latest release, Bharjari is a phenomenal success and the actor is riding high on his hat-trick score!

Meanwhile, the actor has celebrated his special day with his fans and family. Fans thronged the place to meet their hero and wish him as he cut cake with them and spent some time.



Dhruva Sarja, a happy man at the occasion, thanked the entire state and his fans for their wishes and having made his day a memorable one. On the other hand, the film team of Pogaru have released the first look of the film and wished Dhruva Sarja.



We have a few pictures of Dhruva Sarja's birthday celebrations, along with the first look of his new film, Pogaru. Check it out..

