Pogaru Day 4 Box Office Collection: Dhruva Sarja-Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Is Ruling The Box Office

After a long wait, Dhruva Sarja's action entertainer Pogaru graced the theatres on February 19. The film has been running successfully at the box office and the audience can't stop gushing over the performance of the Action Prince, who for a change is essaying a ruffian in the film. Interestingly, National Crush Rashmika Mandanna's acting chops have indeed served as the cherry on the cake for the Nanda Kishore directorial.

Well, Pogaru's 1st weekend nationwide gross has touched the Rs 25 crore mark. Notably, the massive collection came from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and from the film's Kannada version release in rest of India. For the unversed, the Dhruva Sarja-starrer was released in the Telugu speaking region with the same title and in Tamil as Semma Thimiru. Notably, the film marks Dhruva Sarja's 5th venture in Sandalwood and debut in both Tollywood and Kollywood.

Pogaru kicked off its journey by accumulating Rs 10.05 crore (net) on its opening day. On days 2 and 3, the film collected Rs 3.31 crore and Rs 4.53 crore with its theatrical run (nationwide-net). With its coveted run at the box office on day 4, Pogaru has garnered Rs 2.25 crore (net), which is quite a decent figure. The total net collection of Pogaru sums up to Rs 16.60 crore (net).

Produced by BK Gangadhar under his production banner Sri Jagadguru Movies, the film also features Dhananjay, Raghavendra Rajkumar, P Ravi Shankar, Kai Greene, Sadhu Kokila, Kutti Prathap, Mrinalini Ravi, Mayuri Kyatari and Morgan Aste. With music composed by Bigg Boss Kannada 5 winner Chandan Shetty, the action-entertainer has Vijay Milton as the director of photography (DOP) and Mahesh S as the editor.

Though Pogaru was initially planned to hit the theatres on March 24, 2020, the makers had to postpone the date owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

