Dhruva Sarja Responds To Pogaru’s Massive Success: It’s Exciting To See Housefull Boards At Theatres

Dhruva Sarja is basking in the success of his latest venture Pogaru. Though the film received a mixed response from the audience, what attracted the attention of the audience and critics alike is the Action Prince's never-seen-before avatar as a local ruffian.

His impeccable performance incorporated with emotional elements, rough and tough characterization, whistle-worthy dialogues, acting chops of other actors and songs are undoubtedly a few of the many reasons behind the commercial film's big success at the box office. The audience who are still in awe of the movie are now incessantly heaping praises on the cast and crew of Pogaru.

Well recently, during a media interaction, the actor shared his contentment with the film's success. He was quoted by Cinema Express as saying, "I am excited with the collection my film is making and it's exciting to see housefull boards at theatres. It is overwhelming to learn that the film has cash registers ringing, and has collected about Rs 30 crore in three days."

Interestingly, the actor also compared Pogaru's success with one of the songs of the film 'Karaabu' that initially garnered backlash from netizens for its theme that many opined was encouraging women harassment. However, the song was the most viewed Kannada song in 24 hours of release on YouTube. The actor said, "Initially, people made a lot of comments about the song, but later, they went on to make it a hit. We are getting similar responses to the film. I hear different opinion, but the reports are extraordinary. A few people who watched it initially, came back with their family to watch it again."

Directed by Nanda Kishore, Pogaru released on February 19, 2021. Backed by BK Gangadhar under his production banner Sri Jagadguru Movies, the film also features National Crush Rashmika Mandanna along with Dhananjay, Raghavendra Rajkumar, P Ravi Shankar, Kai Greene, Sadhu Kokila, Kutti Prathap, Mrinalini Ravi, Mayuri Kyatari, Morgan Aste and Dharma.

