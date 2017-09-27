 »   »   » Famed Bollywood Singer Armaan Malik Talks About Challenging Star Darshan!

He is one of those singers from Bollywood, who has voiced many heroes in Kannada film industry. He is one of those other language singers who sings in perfect Kannada. He is none other than Armaan Malik.

Yes, the Bollywood singing sensation and a heartthrob of many, Armaan Malik is reaching new heights in Kannada film industry, as a singer, as he is showered with offers from one film after another.

Very recently, the singer who was in town, had something to say about our very own, Challenging Star Darshan. Yes, the sensational singer, spoke about Darshan's followers and how he is thankful to all of them.

He said and we quote, "Mr. Darshan Thoogudeep has a very huge fan following inside Karnataka. After I sang a few songs for Darshan's films, my fan base grew stronger and bigger. Most of his fans have now become my fans, so I would like to thank you all for your love."

Armaan Malik has sung the song Ondu Male Billu for Darshan Thoogudeep in his film, Chakravarthy. After that, Armaan has recorded two songs for the film Tarak. He has also sung for other actors in films like Mungaru Male 2 and Raaga.