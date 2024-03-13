English Edition
Video! Ed Sheeran And Armaan Malik Win The Internet As They Shake A Leg On Viral Dance Number ‘Butta Bomma’

By
Video Ed Sheeran And Armaan Malik Win The Internet

Currently in Mumbai, India for his upcoming concert at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is making the most of his time experiencing the city in its every mood and flavour. Interestingly, showing him around is none other than the very suave and talented singer-songwriter Armaan Malik, who has earlier collaborated with Ed Sheeran on a song called '2step'. The collaboration turned out to be a massive global hit and continues to trend.

Being a wonderful host to the international singer, Armaan Malik stepped out for a fun dinner with Ed Sheeran last night, where the two were seen shaking a leg to Malik's viral hit song 'Butta Bomma' from the Telugu movie 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'.

Sharing a glimpse of last night on his social media handle, Armaan Malik wrote, "Favourite person in my city ❤️"

Check out the video here:

Story first published: Wednesday, March 13, 2024, 11:24 [IST]
