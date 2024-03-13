Video! Ed Sheeran And Armaan Malik Win The Internet As They Shake A Leg On Viral Dance Number ‘Butta Bomma’

Currently
in
Mumbai,
India
for
his
upcoming
concert
at
the
Mahalaxmi
Racecourse,
English
singer-songwriter
Ed
Sheeran
is
making
the
most
of
his
time
experiencing
the
city
in
its
every
mood
and
flavour.
Interestingly,
showing
him
around
is
none
other
than
the
very
suave
and
talented
singer-songwriter
Armaan
Malik,
who
has
earlier
collaborated
with
Ed
Sheeran
on
a
song
called
'2step'.
The
collaboration
turned
out
to
be
a
massive
global
hit
and
continues
to
trend.
Being
a
wonderful
host
to
the
international
singer,
Armaan
Malik
stepped
out
for
a
fun
dinner
with
Ed
Sheeran
last
night,
where
the
two
were
seen
shaking
a
leg
to
Malik's
viral
hit
song
'Butta
Bomma'
from
the
Telugu
movie
'Ala
Vaikunthapurramuloo'.
Sharing
a
glimpse
of
last
night
on
his
social
media
handle,
Armaan
Malik
wrote,
"Favourite
person
in
my
city
❤️"