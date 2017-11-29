 »   »   » Mufti Director Narthan Talks About His Experience Of Working With Shivarajkumar!

Shivarajkumar starrer Mufti is all set to hit the theatres on December 1, 2017 and film-maker Narthan who is making his directorial debut, opened up to Bangalore Mirror about his experience working with hat-trick hero Shivarajkumar by saying,

"Shivanna is a director's actor. He totally submits to the director's vision. He used to sit with the crew all day, going to his vanity van only during breaks. This shows his humble nature and respect towards art and artistes. He is a real superstar and I am really blessed to have had the chance of working with him for my debut movie."



Will Mufti Attract The Family Audience? "Yes, Mufti has action, drama and emotions. It has been perceived as an action movie because of the title and the trailer. I am sure that, for the first few weeks, there will be more mass audience in the cinema halls," said Narthan to BM.

Audience Choice "But once they've seen it, the word will soon spread that it also has elements for family audience. We are also planning to release a second trailer in the next few days to attract family audience," he summed it up.

What Are The Marketing Strategies For Mufti? "Shivanna has a huge fan following and so does Sriimurali. So we are trying to reach as many people as possible. For now, the movie will be released in 300 theatres across the state and also 100 theatres in other major cities across the country."

What Were Your Intentions While Working For Mufti? "My intention was to make a good film for the Sandalwood audience. If we all work on this formula, everything else will automatically follow. I just got a chance to work with stars and to be a director."

Target Audience "My main target is the audience. I want to make sure that everyone who watches Mufti will remember each and every scene from the movie."

A Good Team "So, my first priority was to build a good team and, with the support of my lead actors and producer, I got wonderful team. All the hard work that was put in by the team will be seen on the screens this Friday," he summed it up.

How Did Mufti Fall Into Place? "It took me a few years to come up with a good story line. But once I completed the story, it all fell in line very quickly. Production, casting and getting a crew together was all very easy because of Sriimurali."

Will Mufti Be A Blockbuster? "I am confident about the movie. The film's concept will draw the audiences to the cinemas. The story is very relevant and most people will be able to relate to it."

Starcast Mufti stars Shivarajkumar, Sriimurali, Shanvi Srivastava and Vasishta and is all set to release on December 1, 2017.



(Excerpts From Bangalore Mirror)