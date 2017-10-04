 »   »   » Simple Star RAKSHIT SHETTY Accepts The Fact That KIRIK PARTY Was Indeed Loosely Based On His Life!

Kirik Party is one of the highest grossing Kannada films of all times, having successfully run for more than 200 days in theatres. Released last year, Kirik Party was successful in drawing the youth crowd to theatres.

A very few knew the fact that Kirik Party was entirely not fictional. For the uninitiated, the story of Kirik Party had a few situations that happened in Rakshit Shetty's life when he was a college going student.



But, very recently, when Rakshit Shetty appeared on Super Talk Time, the actor completely opened up about his college story and how it helped make him write Kirik Party's story.



So, why wait? Go on, read the entire article to know the complete truth about Rakshit Shetty's college life..

