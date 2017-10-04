 »   »   » Simple Star RAKSHIT SHETTY Accepts The Fact That KIRIK PARTY Was Indeed Loosely Based On His Life!

Kirik Party is one of the highest grossing Kannada films of all times, having successfully run for more than 200 days in theatres. Released last year, Kirik Party was successful in drawing the youth crowd to theatres.
A very few knew the fact that Kirik Party was entirely not fictional. For the uninitiated, the story of Kirik Party had a few situations that happened in Rakshit Shetty's life when he was a college going student.
But, very recently, when Rakshit Shetty appeared on Super Talk Time, the actor completely opened up about his college story and how it helped make him write Kirik Party's story.
So, why wait? Go on, read the entire article to know the complete truth about Rakshit Shetty's college life..
Rakshit Shetty’s College Life
Rakshit Shetty, who recently appeared on the show, Super Talk Time recollected about his college life and how he borrowed situations from his life for the film's story.
Rakshit Had Crush On A Senior
Apparently, while in his first year of engineering course, Rakshit Shetty had crush on a senior in his college. Kirik Party's part of the story has been borrowed from that incident.
What Did Rakshit Shetty Say?
Rakshit Shetty said, "When I was in first year, I had crush on a senior in my college. I wrote Kirik Party's story based on the same lines. It is indeed inspired from the story of my college days. Ironically, when I was in my final year engineering, I had crush on a girl from first year."
How Did The Senior Die?
In the film Kirik Party, Sanvi dies as she falls from a building after getting drunk. But in reality, Rakshit Shetty's senior, whom he had a crush on, died by committing suicide.
How Did It Happen?
The Simple Star further said, "The senior whom I had crush on committed suicide. The previous day, she told me that she wanted to talk to me, but unfortunately that did not happen. I got to know about the news only after reaching the college on the next day. When I called up her father, he straight away disowned her. We used the same in our film's story too."