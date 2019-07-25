English
    Priya Sudeep Reminds Government Authorities Of Their Duties; ‘Completely Understand The Anger'

    By
    |

    Government often makes several promises to the citizens, but doesn't necessarily fulfil all of them. Bad road condition is one issue faced by the public on the daily basis. Commuting within Bangalore is nothing less of a nightmare due to the monsoon rains. Not just the common people, but biggest of celebrities are facing the inconvenience too. Sandalwood actor Sudeep's wife, Priya Radakrihnan, shared a Tweet yesterday, urging the government authorities to perform their duties. She also empathized with the public for the trauma they are subjected to.

    Priya Sudeep Reminds Authorities Of Their Duties

    A Twitter page by the name SaveBellandur, shared a few pictures of Bangalore roads, flooded from the recent rains. Addressing the issue, a post was shared. It said, " "While politicians shamelessly in Assembly,Residents Halanayakanahalli,Kasavanahalli,Doddakanneli,Haralur,Junnasandra suffer thro such roads.

    Imagine Kids,SrCitizens,2wheelers? In the name of Water,UGD @BBMPCOMM @chairmanbwssb. have made it living hell! #SaveBellandur @bjparvind" - (sic)

    Replying to the above post, Priya Tweeted, "Completely understand the anger and agony of the residents as I've personally witnessed their daily trauma. Its sad that the authorities have to be reminded of their duties. Please look into the matter immediately @BBMPCOMM @chairmanbwssb @bjparvind #SaveBellandur" - (sic)

    Here's how the public reacted to Priya's post:

    @pramod_amul - "This political parties r busy saving their govt. and loot the ppl while we r like monkeys waiting for them to do something for us!!!!! Irony of every Bangalore residents" - ( sic)

    Jaggesh Criticizes Rashmika Mandanna For 'Anti-Kannada' Comment! Actress Stays Mum

    @mr_sridevi - "Stage protest in front of ur mla and cooperators. It's our money they are enjoying in resort .only crying baby gets milk. So we should ask our politicians and expose them to social media" - (sic)

