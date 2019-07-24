Jaggesh Criticizes Rashmika Mandanna For ‘Anti-Kannada’ Comment! Actress Stays Mum

Jaggesh Reacts To Rashmika's Comment

Commenting on Rashmika's recent statement, Jaggesh tweeted, "There are many friends of mine who have earned the love of other language audience after starting their career in Kannada. To date, they speak and respect the language which shows our culture." - (sic)

‘Applause From Kannadigas That Made You A Star'

"It is unfortunate that the younger generation does not possess those qualities. Remember, it is the applause from Kannadigas that made you a star," the senior actor further added. Jaggesh has always been very vocal about his love for Kannada and the above tweet doesn't come across as shocking.

Rashmika Remains Mum

Like always Rashmika has remained silent and refrained from commenting on what's happening. If you've noticed, the actress always avoids talking in the heat of the moment. Also, as the release of Dear Comrade is only a few days away, she might want to avoid any issue(s) that could affect the film.

Is Dear Comrade Banned In Karnataka?

Rashmika and Vijay Devarakonda starrer is dubbed in many languages including Kannada. However, following the controversy, the anti-dubbing lobby in Karnataka has asked for a ban on the film in the state. For the uninitiated, Jaggesh is one of the prime members of the anti-dubbing committee of Karnataka.