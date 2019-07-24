Sudeep Did Not Use Body Double For Any Action Sequence In Pailwaan! Read More Interesting Facts Here

Sudeep Didn't Use A Body Double

Apparently, Sudeep did not use a body double for any of the action sequences in Pailwaan. He performed all the stunts by himself despite suffering from several body injuries. Sudeep was put on a strict diet with an intense workout routine for months together, to achieve the desired physique.

Majority Of The Filming On The Sets

It is the first sports-centric film that Kichcha is featuring in. The first teaser that was released long ago, won a lot of appreciation for showcasing a few impressive scenes. However, about 95 percent of the movie was shot on 36 sets, that were specially erected for the film.

Pailwaan Is Visually-rich

According to a few reports, Pailwaan consists of an hour-and-a-half worth of VFX. Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment is editing 25 minutes of Pailwaan. Apparently, they charge Rs 20 lakh per minute of editing.

Kiccha Has Dubbed In 4 Languages

Pailwaan is a pan-India film releasing in five languages. Sudeep, being a multilingual actor, has dubbed in all four languages except for Malayalam. The actor said his tongue couldn't twist enough to speak the language.