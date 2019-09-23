Sudeep Heads To Dubai With South African Cricket Team! Shares Frame With Players For Selfie

First, his latest release Pailwaan fell prey to piracy. Later, he saw himself in a predicament when his and Darshan's fans disputed over the online leak of his film. But, Sudeep seems to be unaffected by the happenings, simply rejoicing the success of his first sports-centric film. A few hours ago, Sudeep shared a picture on his Twitter handle that he clicked with the South African cricket team aboard. He also revealed in the tweet that he was flying to Dubai with the players. Read further to know why!

He shared the above picture and wrote, "It was nice to see the south African team on the same flt to Dubai... They head elsewhere and me to Warsaw,,, to join K3 team for a chase sequence,, 1st one was shot at Belgrade." - (sic)

Sudeep is currently shooting Kotigobba 3. He was flying to the shooting location abroad when he bumped into the South Africa Cricket team. Being a cricket aficionado himself, Sudeep used the opportunity to get clicked with the players.

Wishing the team luck, he shared another tweet, a few hours later. The actor wrote, "Nice meeting u @shamsi90 sir,, n ur team. Pls convey my big hello to Lance Klusner sir, very sweet of him to have participated in KCC T10 last year. Have a wonderful flt and my best wshs for ur future matches. Cheers." - (sic)