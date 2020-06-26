Chandu Gowda Gets An Answer From The Makers Of Darshan’s Roberrt When He Asked About Release Date!

Actor Chandu Gowda, who will be seen playing one of the baddies in Darshan-starrer Roberrt, is desperately waiting for the film's release. Well, ever since the lockdown started in India, Sandalwood fans are eagerly waiting to watch Darshan's Roberrt on the big-screen.

Chandu Gowda recently asked Roberrt makers about the release of the film, and you will be heartbroken after learning about the response he got. Speaking to the leading daily, Chandu revealed, "I am waiting for all my films to release but honestly, I am desperately waiting for Roberrt to hit the screens soon. In fact, I reached out to the producer too recently asking him if there's a date yet. Everyone is waiting for the COVID-19 situation to come under control and then they will decide a date." Yes, you read that right! Fans might have to wait longer to see Chandu on the big screen.

Chandu Gowda admits that Roberrt starring Darshan holds a special place in his heart. He said, "I just cannot thank Tharun sir enough for this opportunity. As an actor, apart from the character what really works for one actor or artiste is the screentime and I have it in this film. Also, it's a really interesting character and I have never played this kind of a baddie before. My character is quite close to my heart, although, I can't reveal much about the character."

Chandu Gowda has various projects lined up. The actor reveals that he has some ad shoots lined up apart from a web series. He concluded by saying, "The web series is with Balaji Telefilms and I can't wait to start shooting for that too. Supporting new talents like me for such big banners, I just consider myself the luckiest man alive."

