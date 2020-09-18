Upendra’s Next Kabza’s Theme Poster Out! RGV Gives A Treat To Real Star’s Fans On His Birthday

Kannada actor Upendra Rao turned 52 today (September 18) and on this special occasion, the makers of his next Kabza, shared the theme poster of the film on social media. On Upendra's birthday, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma launched the poster and as expected, it got a lot of attention from the masses.

Directed by R Chandru, Kabza is indeed a special film for Upendra as he will be playing an underworld don on the big screen. The poster shows the Real Star holding a cigar. Notably, the movie is set between the 1940s and 1980s, as the poster shows 1947 in the background. Overall, the Kabza theme poster is indeed giving us a vintage feel and we must say, it has made everyone excited to witness this film in theatres.

R Chandru informed a leading portal that they have already finished 40 per cent of the filming and need 75 days more to finish it. R Chandru told Cinema Express, "Kabza will be set between the 1940s and 1980s period. Through this poster, I want to convey the audience the theme I am exploring in my film."

Notably, Kabza is the second collaboration of R Chandru and Upendra Rao after I Love You. The film is being produced by MTB Nagaraj under Sri Siddeshwara Entertainments banner. Interestingly, Kabza will be shot in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu. It will also be dubbed and released in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali and Malayalam.

Apart from Upendra as the lead actor, Kabza also stars Kabir Duhan Singh and Kota Srinivas in pivotal roles. The makers are yet to finalise the leading lady of the film.

