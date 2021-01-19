Sudeep Joins Upendra In R Chandru’s Multilingual Period Film Kabza, Makers Unveil His First Look Poster

Kichcha Sudeep has been roped in to play a crucial role in Upendra's much-anticipated film, Kabza. The makers recently unveiled the first look of Sudeep’s role, Bhargav Bakshi with a special poster. Directed by R Chandru, the period action thriller is based on the underworld of 1947.

Interestingly, this will be Sudeep’s first retro film and will be seen sharing screen place with Upendra for the second time after Nanda Kishore's Mukunda Murari (2016).

The director took to Twitter to welcome Sudeep on-board and wrote, "Having a great time working with Realstar @nimmaupendra ,now I am super excited to have Baadshah @KicchaSudeep on board for KABZA. Can’t wait to see the Baadshah on the set, it’s will be a moment of great pride for me. Welcome aboard @KicchaSudeep Sir #Kabzaa." Check out the post below:

Having a great time working with Realstar @nimmaupendra,now I am super excited to have Baadshah @KicchaSudeep on board for KABZA. Can’t wait to see the Baadshah on the set, it’s will be a moment of great pride for me. Welcome aboard @KicchaSudeep Sir#Kabzaa pic.twitter.com/2jU2370oac — R.Chandru (@rchandru_movies) January 14, 2021

Kichcha also shared his excitement and wrote, “As actors, we all r ambitious n wake up wth ideas,, thirsty to narrate a story n a gud one. But Sometimes being a part of someone else's dream is being family. Im happy to to b a part of #Kabzaa and once again share screen with @nimmaupendra sir. Bst wshs." (sic)

Talking about Kabza, it is R Chandru’s third collaboration with Upendra (after Brahma and I Love You) and his first collaboration with Sudeep. The Sandalwood biggie is being shot in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu will be dubbed and released in Malayalam, Hindi, Marathi, and Bengali. The film is being bankrolled by MTB Nagaraj under the Sri Siddeshwara Entertainments banner. It will have Ravi Basrur’s music while the cinematography and editing will be rendered by AJ Shetty and Mahesh Reddy, respectively.

In the meantime, Sudeep is also busy working on his film Phantom, that’s being directed by Vikranth Rona. The highly awaited teaser of the film will be screened on the Burj Khalifa in Dubai on January 31.

