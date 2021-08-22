Kichcha Sudeep's Birthday: Anil Kumble Reveals The Common DP

Sudeep aka Kichcha Sudeep, one of the biggest stars of the Kannada film industry, is celebrating his 50th birthday on September 2, 2021. The fans of the actor are planning a grand online birthday celebration for their idol. Recently, the much-awaited Kichcha Sudeep birthday common DP was revealed by the popular cricketer and the star's close friend, Anil Kumble.

"Happy to release my dear friend and legendary actor Shri @KichchaSudeep's b'day Common display picture..! Keep inspiring !! #KingKicchaBdayCDP," wrote Anil Kumble on his Twitter post. The unique common DP has totally impressed the fans and followers of Sudeep, and has been going viral on social media.

Happy to release my dear friend and legendary actor Shri @KichchaSudeep 's b'day Common display picture..!

Keep inspiring !!#KingKicchaBdayCDP pic.twitter.com/zBhuLSsPAA — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 21, 2021

If the reports are to be believed, Kichcha Sudeep is planning to make some major announcements regarding his upcoming projects in the Kannada film industry, on his 50th birthday. The sources suggest that some highly exciting updates on the actor's pan-Indian projects are also expected to be revealed on the special occasion.

Vikrant Rona: Kichcha Sudeep Shares A Massive Update; BIG News For Jacqueline Fernandez Fans!

Vikrant Rona: Jacqueline Fernandez Leaves Kiccha Sudeep Impressed With Her Performance In A Dance Number

Coming to the work front, Kichcha Sudeep recently wrapped up the dubbing for his highly anticipated upcoming project Vikrant Rona. The movie, which is a pan-Indian project, has been slated to be released in five languages including Kannada, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu. Sudeep had shot a special song number with the popular Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez for the project, which is directed by Anup Bhandari. Vikrant Rona is expected to hit the theatres by the end of 2021, or beginning of 2022.