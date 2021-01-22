Sudeep Starrer Phantom Has Now Been Titled As Vikrant Rona; Logo Launch To Take Place At The Burj Khalifa

Sudeep’s upcoming film directed by Anup Bhandari has been creating a lot of buzz. And now as promised, two major announcements have been made by the makers. The film, earlier named Phantom, will now be called Vikrant Rona after Sudeep's character name in the movie. The other news is that the much-awaited title logo and sneak peek of the film will be screened on the Burj Khalifa in Dubai on January 31.

Sudeep shared a glimpse of what’s awaiting to unveiled on 31st and wrote, “Vikrant Rona on Burj Khalifa. Phantom is now #VikrantRona. World's first movie to reveal Title Logo+180secs sneak peek on Burj Khalifa Jan 31st #VikrantRonaOnBurjKhalifa Invenio Films Zakir Khan.”

Speaking of the Burj Khalifa event, a source close to the development told TOI, "The team is set out to create new records to make it among many firsts in the world. It will be the first movie in the world to have a title logo launch on Burj Khalifa. Sudeep becomes the first actor to have a 2000 ft virtual cutout. It will be the first-ever movie to have a video of almost 180 screened at the Burj Khalifa. Sudeep will be the first actor to have the honour of celebrating the completion of 25 years at Burj Khalifa. The event will be live-streamed to India."

Director Anup Bhandari spoke with IANS and said, "As filmmakers, I think it is incumbent upon us to restore the confidence of the audiences in flocking back to the theatres. We have pieced Vikrant Rona together with a great amount of hard work and we've happily withstood all the odds of 2020 for it. I am glad that the reveal of its title logo and sneak peek is about to come along in such a big way."

Sudeep added, "It is incredible that the makers pulled off the colossal task of canvassing this film in a cinematically tasteful manner. I am very excited at the thought of witnessing an Indian film get such unprecedented visibility worldwide." Vikrant Rona has been bankrolled by Shalini Manjunath under the banner of Shaline Artss. It also stars Neetha Ashok and Siddu Moolimani among others.

