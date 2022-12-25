Bigg Boss Kannada 9: After Amulya, Arun Sagar Gets Eliminated After Spending 93 Days In The House

The Super Sunday episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 9 was jam-packed with entertainment for the viewers. Host Sudeep interacted with the remaining housemates and quizzed them about various things that took place in the house. He then revealed that Rupesh Rajanna and Arun Sagar were in the bottom two this week.

It must be noted that Kiccha Sudeep shocked the inmates by announcing double eviction in yesterday’s episode. This was followed by Amulya Gowda’s ouster from the house. Sudeep picked up the eviction process in tonight’s episode and revealed that the second contestant to get eliminated was none other than Arun Sagar.

Arun, who spent 93 days in the house, bid farewell to other housemates and thanked Bigg Boss for the journey. However, he did play a small prank before walking out of the main door, whilst channeling one of his many personas. Sagar joined Sudeep on stage and confessed that he is feeling both sad and happy at the same time.

Sudeep played his journey video and even quizzed Arun about his various personas such as Joker, Bittu, Charlie, and Jugnu. Sagar, who first appeared in season 1, was then joined by his wife on the stage and she opens up about how worried she was regarding Arun’s physical injuries in the house.

The host asked Arun about his opinion regarding the remaining contestants in the house. The senior contestant confessed that he wants to see Rajanna and Rakesh in the top 2. On being quizzed about who should win the show, Arun took Rajanna’s name.

After Arun and Amulya’s exit, there are six contestants left in the house and one of them will also be ousted in the upcoming mid-week eviction.