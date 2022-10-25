Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Captain Sanya Nominates Aryavardhan For Eviction; Amulya Gets Upset With Arun

The contestants of Bigg Boss Kannada 9 faced the fifth week's nomination segment in the latest episode. The housemates were individually called into the confession room to nominate their co-contestants to the danger zone for the upcoming eviction.

However, Bigg Boss asked captain Sanya Iyer to directly nominate one contestant and she took Aryavardhan’s name. She defended her nomination stating that Aryavardhan fails to be a team player in group tasks and plays according to his whims and fancies. This was followed by Aryavardhan getting close to the cameras and asking his fans to vote for him to save him from the upcoming evictions.

It must be noted that the other contestants who ended up getting nominated were Roopesh Shetty, Deepika Das, Amulya Gowda, Kavyashree Gowda, Prashanth Sambargi, Rupesh Rajanna, Rakesh Adiga, and Neha Gowda. The episode also witnessed housemates earning their luxury items for the ongoing week. In the task given by Bigg Boss, the contestants were supposed to throw a ball at the grocery items that were written on the board.

Arun Sagar, Kavyashree Gowda, and Aryavardhan emerged as the only candidates who won the luxury items for the house. Later, Arun ended up condemning captain Sanya's decision and even looked down upon the candidates who performed the task initially. Amulya got offended by Arun’s words and decided to confront him about the same. She told him that it really hurt her sportive spirit and she also asked him not to condemn anyone about their strength.