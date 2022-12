With just two weeks ahead of the grand finale, Anupama Gowda got eliminated from Bigg Boss Kannada 9. Host Kiccha Sudeep announced the name of the evicted contestant in Sunday's (December 18) episode. The senior contestant, who first appeared on the show during season five, spent 12 weeks in the Bigg Boss 9 house.

For the unversed, Anupama was well-liked by her co-contestants and has been at her competitive best throughout the reality show so far.

