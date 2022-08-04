Bigg Boss Kannada OTT: Colors Kannada’s Parameshwar Gundkal Shares First Glimpse Of The BB House, SEE PIC

Bigg Boss Kannada OTT is all set to launch this weekend and the makers of the show are leaving no stone unturned in piquing the interest of the viewers. Ahead of the grand premiere of the first ever OTT season, the showrunners of BB Kannada have now given a small glimpse of the new Bigg Boss house, situated in the Innovative Film City in Bidadi, Karnataka.

Parameshwar Gundkal, who is the Head of Business at Colors Kannada, recently shared the first photo of the BB house on his social media handle. In the picture, we get a peek into the new set and it has colourful decors, cameras and a sculptured face of a man with his eyes being blindfolded. The snap seems to be from the living area of the new glasshouse. Take a look at it below:

Bigg Boss Kannada OTT will premiere on August 6 (Saturday) at 7 pm on the Voot app. The reality show will have only celebrities as contestants who will be locked in the house for a duration of 42 days. The top performers of the mini-season will then be given a chance to feature in season 9.

Bigg Boss Kannada OTT Season 1: Start Date, Time, Where To Watch & Streaming Details Of The Sudeep Show

According to the reports, many known faces such as Namratha Gowda, Rekha Vedavyas, Naveen Krishna, Tarun Chandra, Chandan Sharma, Dileep Raj and Ravi Srivastava among others are likely to enter the Bigg Boss house this year. They are reportedly undergoing quarantine at the moment

Bigg Boss Kannada OTT Contestants List: Namratha Gowda, Asha Bhat, Mimicry Gopi & Others To Appear On The Show

However, the names of the confirmed list have been kept under wraps at the moment as they will be revealed by host Sudeep on the day of the grand opening of the show. Bigg Boss Kannada OTT will air every day at 7 pm on Voot. Fans are also given access to a 24/7 live feed of the house after the show's premiere.