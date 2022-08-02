Bigg Boss Kannada OTT Contestants List: Namratha Gowda, Asha Bhat, Mimicry Gopi & Others To Appear On The Show

Bigg Boss Kannada is gearing up for the launch of its very first OTT season on August 6 at 7 pm. The popular reality show’s mini-season will only feature celebrities as contestants. Many popular names from different fields are touted to enter the infamous glasshouse this year.

Some of the contestants who will feature in the show are as follows

Namratha Gowda

Namratha Gowda is an Indian television actress who is best known for playing lead role of Shivani in Naagini 2. She has also appeared in other popular shows such as Mangala Gowri Maduve and Krishna Rukmini.

Rekha Vedavyas

Rekha Vedavyas is an actress who has appeared in many Kannada, Telugu and Tamil films. She made her big screen debut in the 2001 Sandalwood film Chithra and has since appeared

in around 30 films.

Naveen Krishna

Naveen Krishna is a well-known face of the Kannada Film Industry. He started his career as a child actor and then made his adult debut in the 2000 film Shrirasthu Shubhamasthu. Krishna is the son of veteran actor Srinivasa Murthy.

Tarun Chandra

Tarun Chandra is a popular actor in the Sandalwood industry. He made her big screen debut in the movie Khushi (2003) and has since then acted in various films such as Geleya Love Guru, Gaana Bajaana and Parichaya to name a few.

Chandan Sharma

Chandan Sharma is a popular news anchor on a Kannada channel. The news editor, who is known for his outspokenness, is also set to star on the big screen in a movie which will release

in the middle of 2022.

Bigg Boss OTT Kannada All Set To Premiere On August 6; Host Kiccha Sudeep Opens Up About The New Season

Bigg Boss Kannada OTT To Have Multiple Winners, Top Performers Will Move To Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9

Dileep Raj

Dileep Raj is a popular Kannada actor, director and producer. He shot to fame with the 2007 film Milana and has since appeared in 24 films. Raj also garnered praise for his 2016 film, U Turn.

Ravi Srivatsa

Ravi Srivatsa predominantly works in the Kannada movie industry as a director and producer. He is best known for his work in popular movies like Bhima Teerada Hantakaru and Mutthu Nammappa.

Mimicry Gopi

Mimicry Gopi is a well-known comedian and mimic, who is best known for imitating the most famous dialogues and behaviour of popular celebrities. He was recently also seen on the big screen in a movie named Rhymes.

Bhumika Basavaraj

Bhumika Basavaraj is a social media influencer who first shot to fame with her TikTok and Instagram videos. She has now amassed over 797K+ followers and is deemed as one of the popular influencers in the state.

Asha Bhat

Asha Bhat is a popular model and former pageant queen. She made her acting debut in 2019 and is best known for starring as the female lead in the 2021 Kannada action thriller film Roberrt.