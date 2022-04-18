KGF 2 To Exclusively Premiere At The RCB Bio Bubble

KGF
2
is
currently
winning
at
the
box
office
and
is
considered
to
be
a
marvel
wonder
of
its
kind.
As
the
film
is
making
headlines
at
every
drop
of
its
beat,
the
phenomenal
success
of
the
latest
release
is
a
crown
jewel
to
the
Indian
cinema
and
we
take
immense
pride
in
it!
As
the
world
is
lauding
the
triumph,
the
sequel
to
the
franchise
is
being
celebrated
at
RCB
bio
bubble
by
especially
being
premiered
today.
The
official
handle
of
the
team
posted
an
announcement
sharing
the
BTS
preparations.
It
seems
that
Royal
Challengers
Of
Bangalore
are
all
set
to
relish
the
on-screen
presence
of
Rocky
Yash.
The
social
media
handle
of
the
prominent
cricket
team
read
"KGF
Chapter
2
Special
Premiere
at
the
RCB
Bio
Bubble
tonight
&
we're
all
set
for
the
blockbuster!
Here's
a
sneak
peek.
More
to
follow..."
Released
nationwide
on
April
14,
2022,
in
Kannada,
Telugu,
Hindi,
Tamil,
and
Malayalam,
KGF
2
is
written
and
directed
by
Prashanth
Neel.
The
film
is
presented
in
North-Indian
markets
by
Ritesh
Sidhwani
and
Farhan
Akhtar's
Excel
Entertainment
and
AA
Films.
Excel
has
given
super
hits
like
Dil
Chahta
Hai,
Zindagi
Na
Milegi
Dobara,
Dil
Dhadakne
Do,
and
Gully
Boy
to
name
a
few.