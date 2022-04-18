KGF 2 To Exclusively Premiere At The RCB Bio Bubble

KGF 2 is currently winning at the box office and is considered to be a marvel wonder of its kind. As the film is making headlines at every drop of its beat, the phenomenal success of the latest release is a crown jewel to the Indian cinema and we take immense pride in it!

As the world is lauding the triumph, the sequel to the franchise is being celebrated at RCB bio bubble by especially being premiered today.

The official handle of the team posted an announcement sharing the BTS preparations. It seems that Royal Challengers Of Bangalore are all set to relish the on-screen presence of Rocky Yash. The social media handle of the prominent cricket team read "KGF Chapter 2 Special Premiere at the RCB Bio Bubble tonight & we're all set for the blockbuster! Here's a sneak peek. More to follow..."

Released nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, KGF 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel.

The film is presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and AA Films. Excel has given super hits like Dil Chahta Hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy to name a few.