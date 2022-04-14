KGF Chapter 2 Advance Booking Report: Yash's Film Beats SS Rajamouli's RRR, Sets All-Time Record In India

It can't get bigger than this! KGF 2 is winning hearts across the globe. Yash's actioner which hit the theatres on April 14, opened to terrific response at the theatres worldwide despite a clash with the recently released Kollywood film Beast starring Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The film has apparently outperformed the mass hero's previous release KGF and is now expected to set the ticket windows on fire.

Reportedly, the film has even surpassed the advance booking collection of Rajamouli's latest film RRR and therefore, might even cross its opening collection at the nationwide box office. According to reports, KGF 2 made Rs 65.10 Crore with its advance booking in India, while RRR recorded Rs 58.73 Crore. Notably, RRR too received favourable reviews from audiences and critics alike and surpassing the record of a highly hyped project which is also a multi-starrer, is undoubtedly a big deal. Rajamouli's film features Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran.

Well, with impressive reviews coming its way post its release in theatres, it is certain that KGF 2 has indeed made waves that will last for a longer period. Notably, festivals and holidays in the first weekend will also help the film get a good push at the ticket windows.

On a related note, with its pre-release business in Karnataka, KGF 2 made Rs 100 Crore, while in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the film garnered Rs 78 Crore. In total, the film accumulated Rs 345 Crore before its worldwide theatrical release.

Prashanth Neel has written and directed KGF 2 which has an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj and Malavika Avinash. The actioner is backed by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films.