Tothapuri Trailer Is A Bonafide National Superhit

      One of Kannada industry's most-anticipated films has created a sensation around India too. With pan India star Kiccha Sudeepa having launched its trailer, Tothapuri has fetched national notice. And obviously so because it stars comedy king Jaggesh returns with the hit combination of him and director Vijay Prasad. The two had previously starred in Neer Dose which was also a super hit. The hit pair has reunited after four years, and is looking forward to giving fans a rib-tickling comedy this time too. And the trailer which has engaging visuals and dialogues that are witty and impactful, have garnered a lot of attention from fans.

      Meanwhile, Vijay Prasad who is an expert at giving unique titles for his film, has also given the film a special tag line called "tott keelbekashte." This has added further intrigue to the film.
      Vijay Prasad believes that movies have the capacity to bring about immense change in society and Totapuri which has taken topical themes will also make a significant impact on the minds of people when it releases. It has several hard-hitting facts that have been shown in the guise of comedy and this is something that the trailer conveys successfully.

      Tothapuri which has been produced by KA Suresh, sees Aditi Prabhudeva pair with Jaggesh. There is also Suman Ranganath, Daali Dhananjaya and other prominent actors. Music for the film has been scored by Anoop Seelin and the film will hit screens soon.

      Story first published: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 15:32 [IST]
