Jaggesh Apologizes For Allegedly Making Derogatory Comment Against Darshan In A Viral Video Clip

Actor Jaggesh recently landed himself in another controversy for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Challenging Star Darshan in an audio clip. This infuriated Darshan’s fans after the clip surfaced online and went viral on social media.

And on Monday, Jaggesh, who was shooting for Vijaya Prasad’s Totapuri, apologised over the clip. This happened after a few Darshan fans sieged him on the shooting spot of his movie near a village in Bannur.

The entire incident has been recorded on video and is being circulated online. We see Darshan’s fans demanding an immediate apology from the senior actor. Jaggesh tries to convince the irked fans and says that it is not his voice. He adds that his relationship with Darshan remains cordial, but it fails to reduce their anger. Jaggesh then gets upset as the fans did not relent and tenders an apology.

For the unversed, Jaggesh was also in another controversy a few months ago, when he shared his opinion about pan India films. Whilst interacting with journalists on having completed 40 years as an actor, he had said, “Pan India cinema will not feed us Kannadigas. It will fail to give us work. The current trend is to try and impress people who don't belong here and that has caused our people to lose out on jobs.”

Meanwhile, Challenging star Darshan will soon be seen in Roberrt, which is written and directed by Tharun Sudhir. The action-thriller is bankrolled by Umapathy Srinivasa Gowda under his banner Umapathy Films.

