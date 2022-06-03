    For Quick Alerts
      Your 'Wedding Gift' Is Ready! Team Releases Teaser And Fans Are Thrilled

      By
      |

      Some films make noise starting with their unique title and Wedding Gift is one such film. Directed by Vikram Prabhu, a debutant, Wedding Gift had created waves when it released its first song which was Modala. Preethiya Payana and went on to do with other songs too.

      Now the team has fetched everyone's notice with the teaser of the film. It opens with a court sequence where Achyuth Kumar is arguing in favour of women when it comes to domestic abuse.

      Interestingly, Prema who is making a comeback with this movie, also plays a lawyer and she is arguing how women use loopholes in the law to harass men and gain out of this domestic abuse clause. The trailer of the film is expected shortly.

      Meanwhile, Wedding Gift belongs to the thriller genre and stars Nishan and Sonu Gowda as its leading pair. It also stars Pavitra Lokesh and has music by Balachandra Prabhu. Uday Leela has helmed the camera.

      vikram prabhu sonu gowda thriller
      Story first published: Friday, June 3, 2022, 12:46 [IST]
