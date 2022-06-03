Your 'Wedding Gift' Is Ready! Team Releases Teaser And Fans Are Thrilled

Some
films
make
noise
starting
with
their
unique
title
and
Wedding
Gift
is
one
such
film.
Directed
by
Vikram
Prabhu,
a
debutant,
Wedding
Gift
had
created
waves
when
it
released
its
first
song
which
was
Modala.
Preethiya
Payana
and
went
on
to
do
with
other
songs
too.
Now
the
team
has
fetched
everyone's
notice
with
the
teaser
of
the
film.
It
opens
with
a
court
sequence
where
Achyuth
Kumar
is
arguing
in
favour
of
women
when
it
comes
to
domestic
abuse.
Interestingly,
Prema
who
is
making
a
comeback
with
this
movie,
also
plays
a
lawyer
and
she
is
arguing
how
women
use
loopholes
in
the
law
to
harass
men
and
gain
out
of
this
domestic
abuse
clause.
The
trailer
of
the
film
is
expected
shortly.
Meanwhile,
Wedding
Gift
belongs
to
the
thriller
genre
and
stars
Nishan
and
Sonu
Gowda
as
its
leading
pair.
It
also
stars
Pavitra
Lokesh
and
has
music
by
Balachandra
Prabhu.
Uday
Leela
has
helmed
the
camera.