Bigg Boss Telugu 5 TRP Rating: Nagarjuna Akkineni To Break His Own Record?

The grand premiere of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 was indeed a starry affair. The showrunners left fans excited as they introduced several popular faces from the TV and film industry this time. Let us tell you that 19 contestants have entered the madhouse including Siri, Sunny, Lahari, Anee, Sreerama Chandra, Lobo, Priya, Jessie, Priyanka, Shanmukh, Hamida, Nataraj, Sarayu, Vishwa, Umadevi, Maanas, Kajal, Swetaa and Ravi.

Well, the grand premiere has now become the talk of the town, and if the latest grapevine is to be believed, the Sunday episode is surely going to break records of the show's previous seasons. Presently, Bigg Boss Telugu 4 hosted by Nagarjuna is on the top spot with a TRP of 18.5. Rumouredly, the current show's premiere might garner an excellent TRP between 17-20. Let us tell you that many regions of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana had reported heavy rain on Sunday and if reports are anything to go by this might also affect the ratings of the show big time.

It is worth mentioning that the recently launched shows of Jr NTR and Tamannaah Bhatia- Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu and MasterChef Telugu respectively failed to break Bigg Boss Telugu 4's top TRP rating. With fans and followers of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 expecting a piece of good news about the show's TRP, we will have to wait and watch to see what unfolds in the days to come.

Meanwhile, check out Bigg Boss Telugu's launching episodes TRP ratings

Bigg Boss Telugu (Jr NTR): 16.18

Bigg Boss Telugu 2 (Nani): 15.05

Bigg Boss Telugu 3 (Nagarjuna Akkineni): 17.9

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 (Nagarjuna Akkineni): 18.5

Talking about Bigg Boss Telugu 5, the show's first nomination will take place on Monday, a day after the grand premiere. Reportedly, 6 contestants including Ravi, RJ Kajal Hamida, Jaswanth, Maanas and Sarayu have been nominated.