Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Shanmukh Jaswanth’s Crying Promo Goes Viral, Fans Request Him To Change Game Plan!

Looks like the makers of Bigg Boss 5 Telugu are leaving no stone unturned to spice up the show with the latest task. Currently, the house is going through the 'Bangaru Kodipetta' task that requires contestants to collect a maximum number of eggs, to subsequently become captaincy contenders. Though the mini-screen audiences witnessed high-voltage dramas during the task, what indeed grabbed eyeballs is a secret task given to Jessie.

Apparently, he had to choose a co-contestant as his companion and convince any three housemates to give their already collected eggs. He chose Siri as his partner, and the duo was later seen convincing contestants like Shanmukh Jaswanth, Priya and Priyanka. A suspicious Shanmukh even queried about their game strategy, however, the two decided to keep mum stating that he will get a piece of surprise news at the end and he won't be disappointed with them. In a recent promo, Bigg Boss revealed the secret task which left the whole house shocked. As Shanmukh amusingly complained about not being chosen for the secret task, Ravi made a sarcastic remark that he should first play the game to earn it, which evidently didn't go down well with the former.

In the latest promo, Shanmukh can be seen getting emotional and dispirited as he questions Siri and Jessie's gameplay, which left him with zero eggs in his basket. He also complains that people have even started taking him lightly because he couldn't earn any points as his 'friends' looted him. Well, the latest video has also disheartened many Shanmukh fans who have been expressing their support and love through social media. Many have been requesting the player to stay strong and change his game plans.

A few others feel that he should mingle with others so that his strategies work for good. A section of social media users has also been requesting Nagarjuna to hint at him about playing his individual game. On the flip side, netizens also slammed Ravi for his sarcastic remark.

On a related note, Lobo will enter the house in the Thursday episode of the show