Lock Upp: Ali Merchant And Mandana Karimi Fight Over Food In Kangana Ranaut’s Show

Fights, friendship, love, anger, and many emotions are a crucial part of Kangana Ranaut's fearless reality show 'Lock Upp'. Every week, we witness some of these emotions among the contestants, and this week was no different. Ali Merchant and Mandana Karimi were seen fighting over the food.

Ali Merchant went to Payal Rohtagi complaining about 3-4 strands of hair in Anjali's breakfast that Mandana cooked. Mandana overheard this conversation and started yelling at Ali. She not only burst on Ali but was also seen shouting at Payal. It would be interesting to see how they will justify their fights in front of the host Kangana Ranaut.

ALTBalaji and MX Player live-stream Lock Upp 24x7 on their respective platforms and allow audiences to interact directly with the contestants. Stay tuned to ALTBalaji & MX Player for more updates on the show.

'Lock Upp' started streaming live on ALTBalaji & MX Player on 27th February 2022.