Lock Upp: Ali Merchant And Mandana Karimi Fight Over Food In Kangana Ranaut’s Show

Fights,
friendship,
love,
anger,
and
many
emotions
are
a
crucial
part
of
Kangana
Ranaut's
fearless
reality
show
'Lock
Upp'.
Every
week,
we
witness
some
of
these
emotions
among
the
contestants,
and
this
week
was
no
different.
Ali
Merchant
and
Mandana
Karimi
were
seen
fighting
over
the
food.
Ali
Merchant
went
to
Payal
Rohtagi
complaining
about
3-4
strands
of
hair
in
Anjali's
breakfast
that
Mandana
cooked.
Mandana
overheard
this
conversation
and
started
yelling
at
Ali.
She
not
only
burst
on
Ali
but
was
also
seen
shouting
at
Payal.
It
would
be
interesting
to
see
how
they
will
justify
their
fights
in
front
of
the
host
Kangana
Ranaut.
