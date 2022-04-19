Lock Upp: Jailor Karan Kundrra Eliminates Zeeshan Khan After His Ugly Fight With Azma Fallah

Seems like Kangana Ranaut's fearless reality show Lock Upp is living up to its title 'Badass Jail Atyaachaari Khel' as the show is getting the contestants and audiences on the edge with every passing day. Zeeshan Khan lost his cool when provoked by Azma Fallah and got into an ugly fight with her causing havoc in the jail and proving to be dangerous for all contestants and that becomes the reason for Zeeshan's eviction.

Lock Upp is churning out good entertainment for audiences with its unique format that makes it one of the most highly viewed shows on OTT since its launch. The show is known for having the most controversial celebrities locked in jail, but this incident has shaken up everyone.

It all started with Zeeshan having a heated-up argument with Azma after she passed an inaccurate statement about Zeeshan's girlfriend. This made Zeeshan angry and he started to scream at Azma. The fight went to the next level when Zeeshan started to destroy Azma's bed and make-up materials and reacting to his outburst, Azma went to Zeeshan's bed and threw away his protein powder. This only angered him more and his ensuing behaviour was way beyond acceptable norms.The Jailor Karan Kundrra was apprised of the fight and the repercussions of Zeeshan's unacceptable behavior is for all to see. Zeeshan's elimination was immediately decided upon and Karan will mince no words delivering this elimination. The Jailor is clear about his reaction to the unfortunate incident. This should send a tough warning to all other contestants that all stakeholders of Lock Upp will not tolerate anything that demeans or appears to be derogatory to another human being.

Trouble Maker! Prince Narula All Set To Enter Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp

Teejay Sidhu Shocked & Disappointed With Mandana Karimi's Attempts To Character Assassinate Karanvir

ALTBalaji and MX Player live-stream Lock Upp 24x7 on their respective platforms and allow audiences to interact directly with the contestants. Stay tuned to ALTBalaji & MX Player for more updates on the show.