Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi Decides To Give Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash’s Example To Sangram Singh

Kangana Ranaut's show Lock Upp is all set to end tonight with the grand finale event. And before that, the makers brought a surprise for the remaining contestants of the show. Interestingly, jailor Karan Kundrra entered the jail along with his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash, who entered the house as Kangana Ranaut's warden.

Karan Kundrra introduced Tejasswi Prakash as his girlfriend and tried hard to concentrate on the show as she was standing by his side. On the other hand, Teja entered the jail with 'temptation' and treated the contestants to a 5-course Italian meal. Lock Upp contestants also recalled their journeys.

Interestingly, Payal Rohatgi apologized for her comments and deeds in Lock Upp jail. She said, "I am sorry if you don't like me but I am sorry. I don't hate any one of you. It is scary for me to form a bond in a reality show because I have been hurt. But I have loved my journey. Munawar I love you. Because of you, I have woken up every day here thinking, 'Now what do I do so that Munawar attacks me.' It is good to fight with you."

Payal also thanked jailor Karan Kundrra for his support. Karan told her that he would make sure she wins the show. While thanking Karan, Payal Rohatgi praised TejRan's bond and said that she would give their example to her fiancé Sangram Singh. The Plan actress further said, "It's lovely to meet your partner. She is so cool. I am so happy. Sangram will learn now. I will give him your example."

Talking about Lock Upp, after Saisha Shinde's elimination, fans have finally got their top 6 finalists Shivam Sharma, Azma Fallah, Payal Rohatgi, Anjali Arora, Munawar Faruqui and Prince Narula. The finale episode will be aired tonight, and fans can't keep calm to witness the mega event online.