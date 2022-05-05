Lock Upp: Kashmera Shah Says Payal Rohatgi Is Saying The Truth About Having Had Suicidal Thoughts; Read Tweet

Lock Upp has reached closer to its finale, and the contestants of the Kangana Ranaut show are not leaving any stone unturned to become the finalists of the show. Ahead of the finale, one of the Lock Upp contestants, Payal Rohatgi made a shocking revelation about her past life.

For the unversed, Payal Rohatgi had said, "There was this love angle, which was very detrimental in my personal life. Got heavily into drinking. I used to drink for 48 hours. I used to be on prescription drugs. I used to be suicidal. I have tried to cut my hands." She further added that she would also beg the person by saying that she needs him back. She confessed that she had a nervous breakdown and didn't want to die.

Payal's revelation indeed left everyone in shock as it was quite a bitter phase of her life. Bigg Boss 1 contestant Kashmera Shah also confirmed about Payal Rohatgi having had suicidal thoughts in the past. She shared a video clip of Payal on Twitter.

Tejasswi Prakash All Set To Enter Lock Upp To Play Her Power Card As Kangana Ranaut's Warden, WATCH

Karan Kundrra Reveals He Gets Nervous In Front Of The Camera; Says 'That Feeling Of A Newcomer Never Goes'

Kash tweeted, "Guys she is telling the truth. I met her and was with her one night because I was worried that she would do something. I never wanted to talk about this but I don't want you all to think she is lying for votes because she is Not Lying @altbalaji @MXPlayer @EktaaRKapoor #suicidal."

Guys she is telling the truth. I met her and was with her one night because I was worried that she would do something. I never wanted to talk about this but I don’t want you all to think she is lying for votes because she is Not Lying @altbalaji @MXPlayer @EktaaRKapoor #suicidal pic.twitter.com/XBrMZaUwN2 — Kashmera Shah (@kashmerashah) May 3, 2022

Let us tell you, Payal Rohatgi has been dating wrestler Sangram Singh for many years now. They are planning to get married this year. Coming back to Lock Upp, Shivam Sharma has already become the first finalist of the show. Poonam Pandey got eliminated from the show. Currently, Anjali Arora, Munawar Faruqui, Saisha Shinde and Prince Narula are fighting hard to reach the grand finale of Lock Upp. Stay tuned for more updates!

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM