Lock Upp: Will Payal Rohatgi & Sangram Singh Get Engaged During The Finale Of Kangana Ranaut Show? (Exclusive)

Kangana Ranaut's show Lock Upp has reached closer to its finale, and viewers can't wait to see the first winner of the ALTBalaji's reality show, produced by Ekta Kapoor. As we all know, Shivam Sharma has become the first finalist of Lock Upp whereas Poonam Pandey recently got eliminated from the show. Currently, Payal Rohatgi, Prince Narula, Munawar Faruqui and Anjali Arora are trying hard to make it to the finale.

Talking about Payal Rohatgi, the actress has caught everyone's attention with her performance in Lock Upp. Right from having several verbal spats with Kangana Ranaut to revealing shocking secrets about life, the diva indeed left everyone surprised with her performance. A few days ago, she said that she can't get pregnant due to medical issues. Moreover, she also revealed that she had suicidal thoughts in the past.

Lock Upp: Kashmera Shah Says Payal Rohatgi Is Saying The Truth About Having Had Suicidal Thoughts; Read Tweet

For the unversed, she is in a live-in relationship with wrestler Sangram Singh. The duo has been giving major couple goals for their fans. In an interview with a leading portal, Sangram also said that he is ready to adopt a child or become a parent through surrogacy.

Let us tell you, Sangram Singh also said that he is planning to get married to Payal Rohatgi this year. And guess what, he is planning to get engaged with her in Lock Upp. Yes, you read that right!

Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi's BF Sangram Singh Lashes Out At Prince Narula For Supporting Anjali & Munawar

A source close to the development exclusively informed Filmibeat, "It is been said that because the couple has gone through so much and stayed away from each other for such a long time, the makers are planning on getting them engaged on live TV during the finale." Well, the official confirmation about the same is yet to come.

If it turns true, it would be a delight to see the lovebirds getting engaged on TV. So, let's wait for Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi's engagement!