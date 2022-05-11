Top 6 OTT Releases Of May 2022: Stranger Things 4, Panchayat 2, Obi-Wan Kenobi & More

Indian streaming platforms like Prime Video, SonyLiv and Disney+ Hotstar are gearing up to release some anticipated releases of the year in May 2022. The month begins with several Hindi shows and movies including Panchayat season 2, Anil Kapoor's Thar as well as the OTT debut of The Kashmir Files. Meanwhile, some thrilling international releases include Star Wars' Obi-Wan Kenobi, Stranger Things season 4 and Moon Knight finale.

Here are the top 6 OTT releases to watch out for in May 2022,

Stranger Things Season 4 (Netflix, May 27)

Stranger Things is all set to return with season 4 bringing back the talented cast of Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, and others. The new season will see the group of friends finding their way back to each and Hawkins. This time Eleven without her powers won't be able to destroy the upside down alone, she also has to save Jim Hopper from the Russians trying to weaponize the upside down.

The Kashmir Files (ZEE5, May 13)

The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri is releasing on OTT platform ZEE5 after its successful theatrical release. The film based on real life suffering of Kashmiri pandits is a heartbreaking story starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, and Darshan Kumaar. The film will be released digitally on May 13 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Panchayat Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video, May 20)

Panchayat, directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra is returning for a dramatic and comic season 2. The light-hearted series releasing on May 20 stars Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, and Raghubir Yadav, in leading roles. The show will follow Jitendra's Abhishek as he struggles to take on more duties in the village and study for his exam.

Thar (Netflix, May 6)

Thar starring Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor is an anticipated thriller this month. Raaj Singh Chaudhary's directorial is set to recount the story of an antique trader and a local cop who become engrossed in a mystery unfolding in the background. The film also features Fatima Sana Shaikh and Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+ Hotstar, May 27)

Disney and Star Wars' next awaited release in the limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi is releasing on May 27. The show will bring back Obi-Wan Kenobi played by Ewan McGregor as well as Hayden Christensen in his iconic character Darth Vader after almost two decades. The show follows Obi-Wan as he is secretly looking after Luke Skywalker and fighting the Inquisitors.

Moon Knight Finale (Disney+ Hotstar, May 4)

Moon Knight season finale will reunite Marc and Steven after one is left to the sands of the afterlife. Harrow continues to wreak havoc on the world while Layla does her best to stop him and bring back Konshu to save Marc. Led by Oscar Issac, the Marvel show is expected to return with season 2.