 »   »   » Asif Ali To Team Up With The Producers Of Sunday Holiday Once Again!

Asif Ali has had a good year so far with the actor in him receiving a lot of praises for his performances and choices of movies, as well. The actor gave a rel big hit in the form of Sunday Holiday, directed by Jis Joy and produced under the banner Maqtro Pictures.

Now, Asif Ali is all set to team up with producers of Sunday Holiday once again for an upcoming film, directed by debutant Mridual Nair and produced by Maqtro Pictures



This upcoming Asif Ali starrer has been titled as B.Tech and the shoot of the film is expected to begin in the month of November. Mridul Nair has earlier worked as an associate to VK Prakash and has also acted in films like Kili Poyi, Thank You etc.



Nothing much has been revealed about the rest of the cast of the movie. Further details are exected to be out in the coming days.



B.Tech is the third production venture of Maqtro Pictures after Manju Warrier starrer C/O Saira Banu and Asif Ali's Sunday Holiday.



Meanwhile, Asif Ali's next big release is Kaattu, which will hit the theatres on October 13, 2017